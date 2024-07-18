Log-hub Honoured with 'Exemplary Leader Award' at National Award for Excellence 2024

Mumbai, India – July 11, 2024 - Log-hub, a tech innovator in supply chain optimization, has been awarded the prestigious 'Exemplary Leader Award' at the National Award for Excellence 2024. The accolade was presented to the company's Chief Commercial Officer, Ritik Luthra, during a grand ceremony held in Mumbai.

The National Award for Excellence is an esteemed event that recognizes outstanding achievements in various sectors. It celebrates leaders and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation. Log-hub's recognition in the 'Exemplary Leader' category highlights its significant contributions to the supply chain industry, showcasing the company's commitment to driving excellence and pioneering cutting-edge solutions.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the 'Exemplary Leader Award' at the National Award for Excellence 2024,” said Ritik Luthra, CCO of Log-hub. “This award is a reflection of our team's dedication and hard work. We're thankful to our partners and clients for their continuous support and trust in us.”

Log-hub's innovative approach to supply chain optimization has set it apart in the industry, providing businesses with advanced tools and applications to streamline their operations and enhance efficiency. The company's success in leveraging technology to solve complex supply chain challenges has earned it a reputation as a trusted leader in the field.

The award ceremony, which took place on July 11th, brought together industry leaders, influencers, and innovators from across the country. It served as a platform to celebrate excellence and inspire future advancements in various domains. The National Award for Excellence is known for its rigorous selection process, ensuring that only the most deserving candidates are honoured.

This award marks an important milestone in Log-hub's journey in supply chain optimization. The company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

