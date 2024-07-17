Outsourced Expands Market with Double Yolk Acquisition

Philippines, June 28, 2024 – Outsourced, a leading Philippine-based staff outsourcing firm, significantly expands its global reach through the strategic acquisition of Double Yolk, a prominent tech staffing specialist with a strong foothold in India and the Philippines. This strategic alliance positions Outsourced as a dominant force in the outsourcing industry, empowering the company to deliver a comprehensive suite of talent solutions to clients worldwide.

The merger of Australian-owned Outsourced and New Zealand-based Double Yolk represents a strategic alliance that unites industry leaders in talent acquisition. By combining Outsourced's global reach with Double Yolk's deep-rooted Indian presence, this partnership creates a powerhouse capable of delivering exceptional talent solutions. The integration of both companies' operational strengths and specialized expertise will drive innovation, enhance service delivery, and ultimately deliver superior value to clients worldwide.

“This strategic merger is a significant milestone for both Outsourced and Double Yolk, and most importantly, a game-changer for our clients," emphasized Mike Larcher, CEO of Outsourced.”Double Yolk's expertise in identifying and securing top-tier technical talent is a perfect match for our commitment to providing exceptional outsourcing services. By uniting our shared dedication to cultivating and retaining the industry's elite, we will deliver unparalleled value, foster innovation, and drive remarkable outcomes for our clients worldwide.”

Jack Coleman, founder of Double Yolk, has joined Outsourced as COO for India, with co-founder Henry Wallace taking on the role of VP of Client Experience for India. They will continue to lead Double Yolk’s operations, driving growth and innovation under the Outsourced brand. This leadership integration ensures a smooth transition for Double Yolk’s clients and employees, maintaining continuity and high service standards.

“We are thrilled about joining the Outsourced family,” said Jack Coleman. “This acquisition offers a tremendous opportunity for growth, innovation, and delivering greater value to our clients, reflecting the shared values and commitment to excellence both companies hold.” Henry Wallace added, “With our focus on recruiting and retaining the top 5% of talent, I am confident we will reach new heights together.”

This merger ignites a new era, propelling both companies to redefine global talent acquisition.

About Outsourced

With over a decade of expertise and a proven track record serving more than 250 global clients, Outsourced Philippines stands as a premier provider of offshore staff augmentation. Our robust team of over 1,000 dedicated professionals, including a hundred-strong support backbone, is committed to forging enduring partnerships. By delivering cost-effective, high-quality solutions tailored to specific client requirements across IT, engineering, creative, and administrative domains, we empower businesses worldwide to achieve their strategic goals through exceptional talent.

