Parade Enhances Capacity CoDriver with Automated Carrier Qualification for McLeod Software's PowerBroker TMS

Parade, a leader in capacity management, announces automated carrier qualification for Capacity CoDriver, its generative AI feature integrated with McLeod Software's PowerBroker TMS. This release marks a major milestone in the freight brokerage industry, leveraging technology to address the challenges of valid quote generation, carrier verification, manual communication overload, and operational inefficiencies.

Capacity CoDriver automates the process of responding to and qualifying carriers, saving brokers valuable time to work with the best carriers. Through CoDriver’s comprehensive and instantaneous carrier qualification, McLeod PowerBroker customers can scale their load coverage efficiently while maintaining high qualification standards, reducing time spent engaging with unqualified or fraudulent carriers by up to 30%.

"Freight brokers are constantly juggling multiple tasks and communications, which can lead to inefficiencies and lost opportunities," said Lindsay Watt, VP of Product at Parade. "Our enhanced integration with McLeod Software's PowerBroker aims to alleviate these pain points by harnessing the power of generative AI, allowing brokers to streamline their workflows and boost productivity while maintaining the integrity of their carrier network."

In addition to improving efficiency, CoDriver enhances real-time market feedback for pricing. By automating and accelerating the volume of quotes generated in seconds, brokers gain valuable market insights. This enables them to swiftly adjust their pricing strategies based on the most current market data, ultimately improving their competitiveness and responsiveness.

Furthermore, CoDriver helps build a broker's trusted carrier database by automatically storing carrier quotes in McLeod PowerBroker. This ensures that brokers have access to a wealth of historical data, allowing them to make informed decisions and maintain a reliable carrier network. By consolidating and leveraging this data, brokers can continuously improve their operations and trust in their carrier partnerships.

"The integration of Parade's Capacity CoDriver with PowerBroker represents meaningful automation through AI, to enable operational cost efficiencies and scalable growth,"," said Ahmed Ebrahim, VP of Strategic Alliances at McLeod Software. "Through our long-standing partnership with Parade we're excited to offer our customers a solution that addresses their pain points and drives efficiency throughout their operations."

Capacity CoDriver with automated carrier qualification is now available to McLeod Software's PowerBroker customers, setting a new standard for operational efficiency in freight brokerage. This integration enables rapid, automated responses to carrier inquiries and seamless third-party verification, saving time and reducing fraud risk in the load booking process. By harnessing the power of AI, freight brokers can streamline negotiations, expedite load booking, and increase quote volume, paving the way for scalable growth and success in the competitive freight market.

For more information on how this powerful combination can benefit your freight brokerage, please visit www.parade.ai or contact your McLeod Software representative.