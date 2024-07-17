Rhenus Warehousing Solutions Extends Partnership with Canadian Luxury Retailer Harry Rosen

Rhenus Warehousing Solutions has secured an agreement to continue its partnership with Harry Rosen, Canada’s premier luxury menswear retailer. Under the renewed contract, Harry Rosen remains a highly valued customer for Rhenus Canada, maintaining its significant operations in the 145,356-square-foot, state-of-the-art warehouse in the Greater Toronto Area. This renewal solidifies a longstanding relationship, highlighting both companies' commitment to excellence and mutual growth in the luxury retail industry.

Since 2020, Rhenus has provided warehousing operations for Harry Rosen. The recent renewal of their agreement not only signifies Harry Rosen’s continued trust in Rhenus but also underscores the strong synergy between the two organizations as family-owned businesses. The partnership, which began over five years before Rhenus started handling warehousing for Harry Rosen, initially focused on nationwide transportation services. It has since expanded to include comprehensive warehousing and distribution solutions, supporting Harry Rosen’s extensive network of retail stores across Canada.

Michael Piccininni, Vice President of Logistics, Construction, and Procurement at Harry Rosen, commented on the value of the partnership, saying, "Our decision to continue our collaboration with Rhenus Logistics underscores our dedication to shared values and operational excellence. As family-owned businesses, both Harry Rosen and Rhenus are united by a commitment to integrity, long-term relationships, and exceptional service. The efficient management and strategic location of the warehouse operated by Rhenus have been pivotal in supporting our retail network’s needs. This renewal strengthens our trust in Rhenus and ensures we will continue to provide outstanding luxury experiences to our valued clients. We look forward to many more successful years together.”

In conjunction with renewing its partnership with Harry Rosen, Rhenus Warehousing Solutions highlights the critical role of its leading Toronto warehouse. Acquired in 2019, the site serves as a central hub supporting over 15 customers, with a strong focus on the luxury fashion sector. Rhenus has solidified its leadership in this niche market across Canada.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Harry Rosen, a client that sets the benchmark for luxury and innovation. Their renewed commitment aligns with our vision to provide top-tier warehousing solutions in the high-end fashion industry," said Martin van der Stam, CEO of Rhenus Warehousing Solutions – North America. "Our premier facility in the Greater Toronto Area ensures we can deliver unmatched service and meet the growing needs of our luxury retail clients. Its prime location and advanced logistics capabilities uniquely position us to support the high demands of the luxury fashion sector."

Strategically located just 14 kilometers from Toronto Pearson Airport and near major highways, the 145,356-square-foot warehouse offers exceptional access and operational efficiency. Equipped with 24/7 surveillance and monitoring for top-tier security, Rhenus Canada has built extensive expertise over 20 years in the luxury fashion and retail industry, understanding its dynamic demands. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions reinforces its role as a trusted logistics partner in the Canadian market.