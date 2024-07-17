nuVizz Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Report

nuVizz, a leading provider of transportation management solutions and last-mile delivery technology, has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery (LMD) Technology Solutions1.

According to the report, “Demand for last-mile delivery applications continues to grow, gathering interest from shippers and carriers alike in a response to optimize processes, reduce costs and become more customer-centric. Supply chain technology leaders can use this research to gauge the market and evaluate solutions.”

Gartner states that, "Delivery orchestration remains at the core of LMD solutions, rather than simply variations in fleet and service levels. Capabilities to offer multiple delivery service options and provide more flexibility of options for the end consumer to receive their products through different delivery channels is increasingly important."

For over a decade, nuVizz’s multi-tenant last-mile TMS SaaS platform has orchestrated end-to-end visibility, providing comprehensive transportation and final-mile delivery planning, execution and network visibility. nuVizz seamlessly connects shippers, brokers, 3PLs, carriers and end customers by leveraging real-time information to optimize delivery processes.

Demand for last-mile delivery applications continues to grow, with increasing interest from shippers and carriers alike. These parties are seeking ways to optimize processes, reduce costs and become more customer-centric.

Per the Gartner Market Guide, "The LMD application market is extremely dynamic and fragmented. Constant changing customer demands and business models have shaped the requirements for certain capabilities in transportation software applications that were lacking in existing solutions."

Through a last-mile partnership with nuVizz, users have access to features like strategic territory planning, final-mile route optimization, appointment scheduling, cross docking, dispatch, visibility, driver management and customer engagement portals. In addition, nuVizz supports both internal and external last-mile fleets, providing flexibility and broad connectivity options through an API-first design.

“With over a decade of dedicated service to our industry, we are proud to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions,” said Gururaj Rao, Chief Executive Officer, nuVizz. “We believe this recognition marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide innovative and comprehensive LMD solutions that address the evolving needs of shippers and carriers. Amidst the complexities of supply chain dynamics, our focus on enhancing customer experience and delivery orchestration allows our clients to efficiently and sustainably achieve their business goals.”

As per the report, "Organizations are facing challenges in their last-mile operations. Such as the transition to new business models and changing customer demands, while still having to provide speed, reliability and flexibility in their services. This makes the use of LMD technology imperative for success."

With features like final-mile route optimization, appointment scheduling, cross docking, dispatch, visibility, driver management, and customer engagement, nuVizz ensures a smooth and efficient last-mile delivery process. In addition, nuVizz supports both internal and external last-mile fleets, providing flexibility and broad connectivity options through an API-first design.

To download the Market Guide from Gartner subscribers can visit: https://www.gartner.com/document/5515095?ref=solrResearch&refval=417012943&

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Nathan Lease, June 18, 2024