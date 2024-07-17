Panel Built Inc. Adds Telecom Shelters to its Lineup

Blairsville, GA – Panel Built Inc., a renowned modular building manufacturer with a strong track record, is proud to introduce its latest innovation—a new line of telecom shelters. These shelters are engineered to provide reliable protection for telecommunications equipment, even in the most remote locations or the harshest weather conditions.

Based on its extensive experience, Panel Built constructs its telecom shelters with a focus on easy installation and long-term resilience. These shelters are not just robust against extreme weather conditions, with a wind resistance of up to 180 mph, but also offer a range of customizable features. These include insulated roofs, advanced HVAC systems, and steel crane-liftable bases, allowing each shelter to be tailored to the specific needs of telecom operators for optimal performance and easy maintenance.

Standard options include:

• Half-glass steel doors

• 26-gauge textured steel faced panels with Poly-styrene insulation

• 3’ x 4’ picture windows or 36” x 36” horizontal sliding windows

• Through wall or package unit HVAC

In addition to their structural integrity, Panel Built's telecom shelters are also ready to protect against vandalization and equipment theft. These buildings can be outfitted with state-of-the-art security systems, including surveillance cameras and alarm systems, ensuring the safety of valuable telecommunications equipment.

Panel Built's new telecom shelters are an extension of their successful line of substation buildings, known for their durability and reliability. The company's modular construction approach ensures rapid deployment and flexibility, making these shelters ideal for a wide range of applications, from rural installations to urban deployments.

For more information about Panel Built's equipment shelters, visit our website at panelbuilt.com. For inquiries, contact our team at 800.636.3873 or email us at info@panelbuilt.com.

About Panel Built Inc.: From modular offices to mezzanines, Panel Built has experience engineering, designing, and installing structures for various commercial, military, government, and industrial customers. Panel Built operates under one mission, "To Solve Our Customers' Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service.”