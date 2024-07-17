XPO expands Mexico LTL services

Broader cross-border service will support trends of increased nearshoring and evolving supply chains, company says.

July 17, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation company XPO is expanding its services in Mexico in a move to support the burgeoning trends of increased nearshoring and evolving supply chains, the company said today.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO launched “XPO Mexico+,” calling the new division a major expansion of its cross-border service between the U.S. and Mexico. The company said it has added more capacity, coverage, and technology to its long-standing cross-border routes in response to growing customer demand, as supply chains shift from overseas to North American production.

“For more than 40 years, our North American network has set the standard for LTL freight transportation between the US and Mexico,” XPO CEO Mario Harik said in a release. “Now, we’re at the forefront of growth in cross-border trade, with nearshoring trends driving increasing demand for LTL services. XPO Mexico+ delivers an industry-leading network of border crossing points, expanded Mexico coverage, and purpose-built technology. Our customers’ shipments arrive safely and on time, with door-to-door visibility.”

According to XPO, highlights of the expanded service include:

  • expansion to seven border-crossing points to further accelerate delivery times;
  • secure, CTPAT-certified service with broader coverage to 99% of postal codes in Mexico;
  • a significant increase in capacity available for cross-border services;
  • real-time online tracking of freight from pick-up to delivery;
  • a dedicated, bilingual XPO Mexico+ concierge desk for best-in-class customer support; and
  • instant online access to shipping quotes.

 

 

 

 

