Roboteon Fulfillment Platform Achieves Cloud Certified Integration to SAP EWM

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2024 / Roboteon, a provider of an innovative software platform for successfully enabling warehouse robotics, announced news today that will benefit SAP EWM customers considering robots and other automation in their operations.

"Roboteon Fulfillment Platform" has been integrated to SAP® Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) via Warehouse Control Units Interfaces (WCU) and Roboteon has achieved SAP® certification as part of the RISE with on SAP S/4HANA® Cloud program.

The interfaces built by Roboteon to EWM were certified in June by the SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) after a rigorous testing process.

Commenting on the news, Roboteon CEO Gana Govind, said "We are proud and excited to achieve this certification. We have built a powerful fulfillment platform that can be leveraged by SAP EWM customers considering adoption of robots and other types of warehouse automation."

Govind added that "Roboteon's AI-based solution framework provides powerful tools for companies to plan, simulate, design or re-engineer their automation journey now and for the future."

SAP customers will benefit from the integration through the ability to leverage the combination of the order fulfillment strategies offered upstream by EWM and optimized execution downstream by Roboteon, routing EWM warehouse orders and tasks to the right automation pools, depending on real-time conditions. Those automation pools include Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), robotic picking, ASRS, and other high-density storage and picking systems.

In addition, the Roboteon platform supports other MHE systems including sorters, pick-to-light, put-to-light, and in-motion scales.

While Roboteon's certified high performance EWM-WCU interface currently provides the solution using standard IDOC integration, it also provides a growth path for use of future technologies.

About Roboteon

Roboteon Inc.™ is a unique market innovator whose vision is to enable rapid deployment and efficient operation of robotics in distribution. Our software platform enables interoperability across robotic technologies and vendors. It also optimizes order planning, picking and other process execution while automatically considering dynamic conditions such as robot and human resource capacities on the floor. Combined with deep domain expertise, our technology speeds time-to-value and supports agile change. You can learn more at www.roboteon.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Dan Gilmore

Roboteon

dgilmore@roboteon.com