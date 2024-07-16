Aptean stays in acquisition mode

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor Aptean is still in acquisition mode, announcing today that it has bought Principal Logistics Technologies (PLT), an Irish provider of purpose-built warehouse management and supply chain optimization software solutions.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Aptean said the move adds new capabilities to its warehouse management and supply chain management offerings for wholesalers, importers, manufacturers, retailers, and 3PLs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PLT offers an integrated suite of solutions including picking, stock management, receiving, reverse logistics, order management, dispatch control, and load bay management. The PLT platform is designed to manage operations across single-site and multi-site systems, with industry expertise across the 3PL logistics, bulk commodities, chemicals, cold storage, grocery, pharmaceutical, wholesale / distribution, manufacturing, and retail verticals.

Aptean’s latest acquisition follows its move in 2023 to buy TOTALogistix, a provider of transportation management system (TMS) software, and its 2022 purchase of the British ERP vendor Merlin Business Software Ltd.



