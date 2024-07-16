Longtime Hyster-Yale technology leader honored as distinguished supply chain professional

Greenville, N.C. (July 16, 2024) – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announces that Steven LaFevers, Vice President, Global Emerging Technology, has been named a 2024 Rainmaker by DC Velocity, a leading supply chain and logistics trade publication. This recognition honors LaFevers’ for his accomplishments at Hyster-Yale, most notably building the company’s Emerging Technology division from the ground up.

“I’ve worn a lot of different hats in my 24-plus years with Hyster-Yale, but the most rewarding has been developing and leading our Emerging Technology team,” said LaFevers. “I’m honored by this recognition, but want to acknowledge that it doesn’t solely belong to me – it belongs to every member of the team. Without their hard work and ingenuity, we wouldn’t be able to develop and launch technologies that bring our company and our industry into the future.”

LaFevers’ division embodies the technology innovation capabilities of a startup while leveraging the company’s resources as a mature materials handling manufacturer. The Emerging Technology team has grown significantly, from 25 employees to more than 150 in the last few years alone, and has introduced groundbreaking technology solutions to the market. LaFevers held a pivotal role in the development and launch of a first-of-its-kind operator assistance technology suite, marketed through the Yale® and Hyster® brands as Yale Reliant™ and Hyster Reaction™.

Since its commercial launch in 2021, Hyster Reaction and Yale Reliant have been deployed on more than 6,000 lift trucks and accumulated more than 14 million hours of real-world run time. In response to customer demand, the company has rapidly expanded availability of the solution from an original lineup of five lift truck models at launch to a total of 59 models. LaFevers also spearheaded adoption of the company’s lift truck telematics solution and oversaw the commercialization of the company’s automated lift trucks, which have grown to a commercially installed base of over 500 units and counting.

Through his years of experience, LaFevers has also become a go-to source on materials handling trends and technology for media outlets that cover the space. He has participated in interviews and written bylined articles for publications including Robotics 24/7, Workplace Material Handling & Safety, Food Logistics and more. Additionally, LaFevers is one of the founding members of the Board of Directors for the East Carolina University (ECU) Innovation Foundation.

About the award

DC Velocity’s Annual Rainmakers awards program recognizes logistics and supply chain professionals who have greatly distinguished themselves in their careers. Simply being successful in one's business or profession is not sufficient; nominees must have contributed to or advanced the logistics and supply chain management profession or discipline.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, aftermarket parts and technology solutions marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE: HY). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

