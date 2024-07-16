Descartes MacroPoint Honors Top Carriers Worldwide for Second Half of 2024

ATLANTA, Georgia and LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16, 2024 -- Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the top carriers worldwide using its Descartes MacroPoint™ real-time freight visibility solution to deliver exceptional tracking compliance and on-time performance across a substantial volume of freight. Carriers were selected based on the successful integration of Descartes MacroPoint with their transportation management or telematics systems and achieving a level of tracking compliance and volume among the top 1% of Descartes’ carrier network during the second half of 2024.

“We recognize that our customers’ success hinges on continuous visibility into their shipments, particularly within the just-in-time food and beverage industry in which we operate daily,” said Joe McCullagh, Director of Carrier Operations at StoneArch Logistics. “Through the utilization of Descartes MacroPoint and with the backing of our carrier partners, we achieve top-tier proactive tracking compliance, ensuring exceptional transparency and customer service, thereby crafting a seamless experience for our customers at every stage of the process.”

Descartes MacroPoint is a multimodal supply chain visibility platform that allows shippers, freight brokers, and third-party logistics companies (3PLs) to gain enhanced visibility into their transportation operations and in-transit shipments. The platform promotes effective supply chain control and management by providing efficient, high-quality tracking data that enhances communication and decision-making. Utilizing Descartes MacroPoint, companies can boost efficiency; foster collaboration among customers, suppliers, and carriers; and reduce disruptions and late delivery fees. For more details, visit www.macropoint.com and follow Descartes MacroPoint on LinkedIn.

Andrew Wimer, Senior Director of Professional Services at Descartes, stated, “Carriers play a pivotal role serving as the backbone of logistics in an era when real-time data and transparency is paramount. Their performance and ability to provide accurate and timely information directly impacts the efficiency, reliability, and overall success of the supply chain. Descartes’ Top Carrier program proudly recognizes carriers who maintain high standards of customer service and operational excellence facilitated by Descartes MacroPoint.”

The Top Descartes MacroPoint Carriers for the second half of 2024 can be found here.

