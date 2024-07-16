enVista Partners with GAINS to Provide Enhanced Supply Chain Planning Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS (July 16, 2024) – enVista, a leading supply chain and enterprise solutions provider, today announces a strategic partnership with GAINS, a renowned provider of supply chain performance optimization solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the supply chain solutions that deliver industry-leading results for manufacturers and distributors.

GAINS is widely recognized for its superior supply chain planning, design, network optimization and inventory optimization software. By leveraging enVista’s extensive experience in implementation and deep expertise with GAINS’ solutions, this partnership will significantly enhance the capabilities available in the supply chain planning market. This alliance reinforces enVista’s position as a trusted implementer of GAINS’ technology.

enVista’s CEO, Jim Barnes, said, “Supply chain leaders are evaluating their end-to-end networks as a function of demand and supply chain variability. Given the global macro- and micro-economic pressure, network modeling must be a forethought rather than an afterthought. Our partnership with GAINS allows our customers to understand end-to-end inventory flows and positioning, resulting in improved service levels to their customers while reducing fixed and variable supply chain costs.”

Bill Benton, Co-Founder of GAINS, said, “We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with enVista, a leading supply chain and enterprise solutions provider. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver industry-leading supply chain planning technology to manufacturers and distributors,” Benton continued, “Our first-in-category Halo360° Decision Engineering and Orchestration Platform, is designed to handle the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity that characterize today's supply chain environments. By partnering with enVista, we are able to leverage their extensive implementation experience and deep expertise to enhance the capabilities available in the supply chain planning market.”

Visit our website to learn more about enVista.

###

About enVista:

enVista is the leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, material handling automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise, enVista serves thousands of leading brands. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, IT and enterprise technology solutions allows companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Let’s have a conversation.® www.envistacorp.com

About GAINSystems:

Leveraging Decision Engineering principles, the GAINS AI-powered cloud platform enables organizations to optimize supply chain decisions from strategic operations planning and network design through automated re-ordering and replenishment.



Engineered to handle volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), GAINS’ first-in-category Halo360° Decision Engineering and Orchestration Platform transcends traditional ERP and supply chain planning systems, enabling integrated, smarter, faster, and adaptive decisions across time to plan horizons—from strategic design to order execution—enhancing supply chain performance, boosting profitability, and customer confidence.



GAINS serves inventory- and asset-intensive corporations (from the largest tier1 enterprises to SMBs) navigating the intersection of cost complexity and customer service. Optimized decisions leads to increased financial performance, decreases excess inventory, and improved customer confidence. The GAINS’ proven P3 process, methodology, and technology empower these businesses to achieve rapid results and unparalleled customer success by focusing on making the right decisions at the right time with optimal speed and scalability.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM is a service mark of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

Media contact:

Kinsey Loebig, 317-208-9100 ext. 623, kloebig@envistacorp.com