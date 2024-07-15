NRF: Retail sales showed moderate growth in June

Consumers are being “thoughtful” about their spending, as inflation has dropped to nearly zero for goods, but remains persistent with services.

July 15, 2024
Retail sales showed moderate growth in June amid a still-solid economy and near-zero inflation for retail goods, according to the CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor, powered by Affinity Solutions, released Friday by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Total retail sales, excluding automobiles and gasoline, were up 0.47% seasonally adjusted month over month and up 3.42% unadjusted year over year in June, according to the Retail Monitor. That compared with increases of 1.35% month over month and 3.03% year over year in May.

And the Retail Monitor calculation of core retail sales (excluding restaurants in addition to automobiles and gasoline) was up 0.3% month over month in June and up 3.07% year over year. That compared with increases of 1.2% month over month and 2.88% year over year in May.

“Consumers are being thoughtful about their spending, prioritizing non-discretionary purchases as they continue to face high interest rates and lingering inflation,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a release. “Inflation has dropped to nearly zero for goods, but remains persistent with services, and solid economic fundamentals are helping consumers make ends meet. Month-over-month sales growth was moderate in June, and year-over-year gains for total retail sales were the largest we’ve seen since last fall.”
 

 

 

 

