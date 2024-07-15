CSX joins RailPulse digitization initative

The Class 1 rail operator CSX Corp. has joined RailPulse, a coalition of railcar owners seeking to accelerate the use of GPS and other telematics technologies on railcars to increase safety, efficiency, and visibility across North America’s freight rail industry.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX becomes the fourth Class I railroad and 11th member of the coalition, alongside Bunge North America, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, GATX Corp., Genesee & Wyoming Inc., Norfolk Southern Corp., Railroad Development Corp., The Greenbrier Companies, TrinityRail, Union Pacific Railroad, and Watco Companies LLC.

Together, the members say they want to make rail more competitive with other freight modes through objectives such as: supporting an industry-wide telematics infrastructure, fostering data-driven transformation, and delivering enhanced service through visibility.

“We are delighted to welcome CSX to the RailPulse Coalition,” David Shannon, general manager of RailPulse, said in a release. “Together, we will drive innovation and transformation in the rail sector by combining our strengths and fostering a culture of innovation. This partnership underscores our commitment to shaping the future of rail transportation.”