DHL Celebrated Opening of Small Business Partner Store in North Miami Beach July 11

DHL Express, the global leader in international express shipping, celebrated the grand opening of its first small business partner retail store in North Miami Beach on July 11. The event featured a GoGreen community celebration with succulent plant and bottle giveaways, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new store is part of the DHL Premier Partner program, which supports several small, independently owned brick-and-mortar enterprises and authorizes them to offer DHL international and domestic express shipping services. Each Premier Partner is equipped with all the resources necessary to provide a seamless DHL customer experience such as U.S. next-day shipping, luggage and passport shipping, shipping label creation and sustainable shipping.