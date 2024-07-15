Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

DHL Celebrated Opening of Small Business Partner Store in North Miami Beach July 11

July 15, 2024
DHL Express, the global leader in international express shipping, celebrated the grand opening of its first small business partner retail store in North Miami Beach on July 11. The event featured a GoGreen community celebration with succulent plant and bottle giveaways, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new store is part of the DHL Premier Partner program, which supports several small, independently owned brick-and-mortar enterprises and authorizes them to offer DHL international and domestic express shipping services. Each Premier Partner is equipped with all the resources necessary to provide a seamless DHL customer experience such as U.S. next-day shipping, luggage and passport shipping, shipping label creation and sustainable shipping.

