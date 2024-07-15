Global fashion and luxury logistics specialists partner with Goodman to support European expansion

The Snatt Omlog Companies, leading logistics and technology service providers for the luxury and fashion sectors, are extending their business into the UK at Goodman's London Brentwood Commercial Park.

The fashion and luxury operations specialists, which offer bespoke supply chain solutions for major brands and retailers, have leased 126,000 sq ft of highly specified warehouse space to support their continued global expansion. Focused exclusively on logistics, technology and operational project management for the fashion and luxury industries, the new facility will strengthen the companies’ European and global businesses, enabling easy access to a UK retail market expected to reach £570.8 billion by 2028.

Operating in the U.S. for more than 17 years, the company has high-tech facilities in the Tri-state area, with major operations in Secaucus, East Rutherford and Philipsburg, including 100,000 sq ft at Goodman Industrial Center Murray Hill. It provides customized technology and logistics solutions for some of the most prestigious brands and luxury groups in the world, with the new UK property already supporting customers to expand their operations across the Atlantic.

In addition to retail and e-commerce logistics, The Snatt Omlog Companies provide end-to-end operational support for store openings and renovations, pop-ups, visual merchandising and media activations, as well as a diverse range of specialized value-added services specific to fashion and luxury.

Marco Palazzi, CEO of Omlog USA, said:

“Many of our customers here in the U.S. have logistics and technology requirements in the UK, and it’s great to expand our relationship with Goodman to support these long-term partnerships.”

“The UK property’s strategic location, combined with its sustainability credentials, was important to us as a business but also to the brands we work with. It will enable us to service customers quickly, reduce delivery miles and in doing so, support our customers in decarbonizing their supply chains.”

George Glennie, Development Director at Goodman UK, added:

“Delivering high-quality, sustainable properties that can utilize technology and innovation to increase operational efficiency is key for our customers. We’re excited to be working with The Snatt Omlog Companies in the UK and supporting their continued growth in the luxury retail market.”

