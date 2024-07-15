Kaleris acquires grocery transportation tech firm CAMS Software

Supply chain technology provider Kaleris is continuing to grow swiftly through acquisitions, announcing last week that it had bought CAMS Software, Canadian vendor of the “Prospero” transportation solution for large-scale grocery distribution.

Atlanta-based Kaleris plans to combine its yard management system (YMS) with the Prospero transportation management system (TMS), the firm said. That combination will enable shippers, carriers, and their customers to streamline inbound and outbound workflows, improve route optimization and dispatch efficiency, and increase backhaul profitability, Kaleries said.

The integration will create a comprehensive, enterprise yard and transportation management suite that optimizes key aspects of transportation planning and execution at warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. And it will empower grocers, retailers, and food & beverage companies to make smarter middle mile moves, Kaleris said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kaleris is backed by the private equity firm Accel-KKR. In its last expansion, Kaleris in 2022 absorbed the port control software platform from Navis, which is owned by the same investment firm. Kaleris’ software suite also includes the yard management software (YMS) vendor Pinc and the supply chain tech firms RailcarRx and ShipXpress.

British Columbia-based CAMS said its Prospero software manages all aspects of trucking operations for grocery retailers and wholesalers, providing dispatch, backhaul, driver payroll calculation and vehicle tracking for all inbound, outbound and return trips. Eighteen of the top 50 grocery retailers and wholesalers, and more than 100 grocery distribution centers in the US, rely on CAMS to manage short lead times, optimal route planning, product availability, and regulatory compliance, the firm said.

“Joining Kaleris opens the door to a host of exciting new opportunities for us,” CAMS President Brian Taylor said in a release. “Our current customers will have ready access to proven enterprise solutions that optimize adjacent areas of their supply chain operations. As a part of Kaleris, we can bring the benefits of Prospero to more grocery retailers, distribution centers, and wholesalers seeking a comprehensive transportation solution for their logistics-intensive industry.”