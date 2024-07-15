Critical Manufacturing Partners with Loftware to Deliver Seamless MES and Labeling Integration

15 July 2024, PORTO, Portugal – Critical Manufacturing, a leading provider of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for Industry 4.0, today announced a strategic alliance with Loftware, the world’s largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider.

This partnership brings together Loftware's labeling expertise with Critical Manufacturing's advanced MES technology, setting a new standard for smooth integration in the industry 4.0 era.

Loftware offers an extensive end-to-end cloud-based labeling solution to diverse industries such as automotive, consumer products, electronics, manufacturing, medical devices, and more and has a global presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore. Loftware is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes improve accuracy, traceability, and compliance while enhancing the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling.

Critical Manufacturing specializes in Industry 4.0-ready MES solutions tailored for complex manufacturing environments. This partnership enhances the integration of Loftware’s labeling capabilities with Critical Manufacturing’s MES solutions. By leveraging APIs and low-code tools, both companies will ensure their platforms work together seamlessly, making it easy for customers to deploy both products. The goal is to create a connector that simplifies operations, supply chain and improves efficiency for their joint customers.

"Critical Manufacturing has a good presence worldwide and offers a very effective solution. Partnering with Critical Manufacturing provides us a valuable opportunity to extend our solutions, ensuring that our customers can easily integrate and get the maximum value from both platforms," said Olivier Javary, Territory Channel Manager in Western Europe at Loftware. "We are excited about this collaboration, and it strengthens our commitment to innovation and customer success."

Accurate labeling is crucial in industries where traceability, compliance, and efficiency are important. The integration of Loftware’s advanced labeling solutions with Critical Manufacturing’s MES addresses these needs, offering a comprehensive solution that delivers enhanced quality, productivity and reduced errors, while being faster to implement

"We are excited about this collaboration as many of our customers work with Loftware," said Will Trogdon, VP for the partner ecosystem at Critical Manufacturing at Critical Manufacturing. "Due to Loftware’s 40 years of experience in the labeling industry, their SaaS offering is very mature. Together, we will deliver a powerful, integrated solution that meets the evolving needs of our customers and theirs."

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible, and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.

As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com

About Loftware

No matter what the challenge – digital transformation, time to market, or brand authenticity - Loftware can help you make your mark. We understand how global supply chains work and know that each item you produce and ship is an expression of your company’s brand. We can help you improve accuracy, traceability, and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of your labeling. Our end-to-end cloud-based labeling platform helps businesses of all sizes manage labeling across their operations and supply chain and our solutions are used to print over 51 billion labels every year. Loftware also fosters supply chain agility and supports evolving customer and regulatory requirements, helping companies save over $200 million in fines annually. And with over 500 industry experts and 1,000 global partners, Loftware maintains a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore making us a trusted partner for companies in automotive, chemicals, clinical trials, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail/apparel, and more. Learn more at www.loftware.com

About ASMPT

ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organize, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial, and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality.

ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com

Media contact:

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 203 409 5090

s.bhaumik@bcmpublicrelations.com