Pacific Harbor Line–Railroad Serving Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Signs Contract with Union

WILMINGTON, CA—July 12, 2024 (James Street Media Services)—The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), Division 214, and Pacific Harbor Line, Inc. (PHL) have successfully ratified a three-year extension to their current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) well ahead of any deadline. The agreement represents a step forward in labor relations and underscores the commitment of both parties to fair working conditions and operational excellence.

The extension—effective May 1, 2024 through September 20, 2027—covers 145 of PHL’s 180 employees. It was ratified on July 12 by a record number of eligible BLET members who participated in the ratification vote, with more than 91% voting in favor of the agreement.

Key highlights include wages and benefit provisions. The CBA extension sets competitive wage structures, while maintaining the same lower-than-rail-industry employee contributions for health benefits, so that the PHL workforce receives fair compensation for their critical role in the nation’s supply chain at the busiest port complex in North America.

The BLET negotiating team consisted of General Chairman Brian Carr (UP-Western Lines), Division 214 Local Chairman Jose Covarrubias, with assistance from National Vice President Gary Best.

“This is a great win for the organization and our members,” General Chairman Carr said. “The contract contains no changes to our health and medical plan and provides 13 percent wage increases over two years. PHL and the organization have worked well together through this process to ensure no disruptions to the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, and we look forward to working together in the future.”

“Today’s contract ratification as well as the PHL Employee Retention Program (https://ble-t.org/news/long-beach-blet-secures-up-to-18000-in-bonus-payments-for-pacific-harbor-line-members/) announced earlier this year illustrate the key role that locomotive engineers and trainmen play in the railroad’s economic success,” BLET National President Eddie Hall said. “The BLET remains at the forefront of Rail Labor when it comes to negotiating the highest quality agreements for operating employees.”

PHL President, Otis Cliatt II, said, “Our employees are the backbone of our operations. This CBA extension ensures that they are fairly compensated and that we maintain a safe and reliable rail network. It also prevents any potential disruption to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach operations, which are critical links to our economy.”

The ratification of this agreement marks a milestone, emphasizing the power of dialogue and cooperation in achieving mutually beneficial outcomes. Both BLET and PHL look forward to a productive partnership as they continue to serve the transportation needs of our communities.

BLET’s Division 214 in Long Beach, Calif., has represented PHL’s employees since the railroad was formed in 1998. Subsequently, union employment has grown from 27 employees to more than 145 today. For contract negotiations, Division 214 is represented by the BLET’s Union Pacific-Western Lines General Committee of Adjustment (UP-WL GCA).

PHL provides neutral transportation, maintenance, and dispatching services to the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles which together form the largest container port in the United States. PHL dispatches all BNSF Railway and Union Pacific trains within the ports. PHL is a subsidiary of Anacostia Rail Holdings, which operates six local and regional freight railroads in seven states.

About Anacostia Rail Holdings

Anacostia Rail Holdings is a privately held company that owns and operates freight railroads throughout the U.S. Combined, ARH’s six railroads handle the equivalent of over two million carloads annually. ARH provides freight services to major metropolitan centers and small communities operating on more than 600 miles of track. www.anacostia.com

About the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

BLET represents 51,000 professional locomotive engineers and trainmen throughout the United States. It is the nation’s oldest labor union. The BLET is the founding member of the Rail Conference, International Brotherhood of Teamsters. More information can be found on the BLET website: https://ble-t.org/

