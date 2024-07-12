Dachser puts 15 electric trucks from Renault Trucks into operation

Renault Trucks and Dachser are cooperating on the gradual decarbonization of road freight transport. In total, the logistics service provider is expanding its fleet by fifteen Renault Trucks vehicles. The all-electric trucks complete local and long-distance transport tours at seven Dachser locations in Germany every weekday.

Five Renault Trucks E-Tech D are already in use for Dachser. Seven more vehicles of this type and three Renault Trucks E-Tech T tractors are now being delivered. The latter are used at Dachser in Öhringen, Neuss and Langenhagen.

"We are convinced that in the long term, only those companies that position themselves sustainably will have a future," says Alexander Tonn, COO Road Logistics at Dachser. "We therefore want to make a valuable contribution to environmental and climate protection and be a driving force for the logistics industry with measures on many levels. Bringing emission-free vehicles into practical use plays an important role in this. With Renault Trucks, we have a reliable partner with whom we can embark on what is still a long journey to decarbonise our road transports."

As part of its sustainability and climate protection strategy, the logistics service provider Dachser is preparing for the gradual transformation towards zero-emission vehicles and the corresponding charging infrastructure. Since January 1, 2022, the company has been sourcing its electricity entirely from renewable energies worldwide. Dachser wants to steadily increase the number of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) and FCEVs (hydrogen-powered) trucks in both the local and long-distance transport networks, depending on performance, charging infrastructure and cost-effectiveness.

"At Renault Trucks, we are aware that we can only implement a long-term climate protection strategy together," says Frederic Ruesche. "I am all the more pleased that we are working with Dachser to drive forward the reduction of CO2 emissions in the short- and long-haul segments."

Renault Trucks is the first and only manufacturer to offer the entire range as all-electric trucks. From the 2.8-tonne light commercial vehicle (LCV) to the 44-tonne truck for long-haul transport, every segment can be operated electrically. In addition, Renault Trucks is the first manufacturer to convert diesel vehicles into electric trucks in the spirit of the circular economy.

