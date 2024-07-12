UNIVERSITY RESEARCH PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING RESEARCH PROPOSALS TO SUPPORT ADVANCEMENT IN MATERIAL HANDLING

GREENE, N.Y., July 9, 2024 — The University Research Program is now accepting proposals for the next cycle of funding through Oct. 31, 2024. The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, continues to sponsor the University Research Program, which was created to encourage and support professors and student researchers to apply their engineering and technical research to discover innovative solutions for the material handling industry.

The sponsored research program is in its seventh cycle of accepting applications for grant funding that can reach up to $500,000. Selected proposals may receive total financial support of up to $250,000 for one year of research. Accepting proposals from North American universities, the University Research Program will evaluate research proposals on several criteria, including innovation, feasibility and potential future commercial application.

“In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving economy, the material handling industry is dedicated to leading the way in technological advancement,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “Through our collaboration with esteemed academic institutions, we are driving groundbreaking innovations that will redefine the future of the supply chain. Our commitment to the University Research Program underscores our dedication to fostering the next generation of visionaries who will lead us into a new era of innovation.”

Proposals that received University Research Program funding from previous years covered topics such as automation and vehicle routing; virtual reality (VR) and operator productivity; omnichannel facilities; and robotics. Proposal themes for this cycle in the following areas are encouraged; however, alternative themes are welcome, given the broad nature and rapid advancement of material handling:

• Logistic systems and operations

• Material handling vehicles and equipment

• Operators and ergonomics

• Energy solution for sustainability

• Operator assist and awareness

• Sensor fusion for enhanced perception

• Adapting material handling for next-generation operators

• Full-/semiautomation warehouse innovation

The University Research Program also will be accepting an optional concept paper prior to submission of the final proposal. This step in the process is a way for professors and student researchers to connect with the University Research Program reviewers for initial input of their submission. Professors and researchers are encouraged (but not required) to submit a one-page concept paper explaining their proposal. Concept papers must be submitted by Aug. 31, 2024.

For more information on the University Research Program and details of the application process, visit www.universityresearchprogram.com or contact universityresearchprogram@raymondcorp.com.

