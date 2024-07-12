GEP ECOTECH's GD9Q Shredder Enters Operation in South Korea’s Metal Recycling Industry

Recently, we received exciting news from our South Korean customer: the GD9Q dual-shaft shredder we supplied has been officially put into operation for scrap metal shredding. This customer, a prominent metal recycling company, uses our equipment to process various types of scrap metal, including copper-clad laminate, circuit boards, copper-coated steel waste, and copper shavings. With the GD9Q, they can shred these materials down to approximately 10 cm in size, facilitating further processing steps.

The GD9Q is an enhanced version of the GD9, designed to provide greater shearing force and durability for special applications. This installation was guided by GEP ECOTECH and executed by the client, allowing them to save costs.

This project is one of the many successful metal recycling projects recently executed by GEP ECOTECH. In the current global economic downturn, many environmental projects dependent on government investments or subsidies have been delayed or canceled. However, metal recycling remains a lucrative investment area within the environmental sector.

GEP ECOTECH has designed various specialized shredders to meet different pre-processing needs for efficient metal recycling, ranging from coarse crushers to shear crushers and large single-shaft crushers. Additionally, we have developed an electrified shredding system for battery recycling, enabling battery recycling companies to efficiently pre-process scrap lithium batteries.

This project highlights the ongoing demand for efficient metal recycling solutions and the critical role GEP ECOTECH plays in providing advanced, cost-effective equipment to meet this demand.

About GEP ECOTECH: GEP ECOTECH is a leading manufacturer of solid waste processing equipment, specializing in shredding technology for various industries. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company provides comprehensive recycling solutions to clients worldwide.

Learn More: https://www.aishred.com/application/scrap-metal-processing.html