Fanuc America opens $110 million facility in Michigan

Industrial robotics company Fanuc America has opened a $110 million facility in Auburn Hills, Mich., as part of its “strategic investment plan to support and advance industrial automation in North America,” the company said this week. Company leaders hosted a grand opening ceremony for the West Campus facility Wednesday.

Built on 67 acres, the 650,000 square-foot facility provides advanced product manufacturing and customized automation systems and includes warehouse space for more than 6,000 quick-delivery robots and tens of thousands of parts, according to the company. The expansion increases Fanuc’s footprint in Michigan to more than 2 million square feet.

“This major expansion represents our growth strategy in the U.S. and our steadfast commitment to the future of the automation and robotics industry,” Mike Cicco, Fanuc America’s president and COO, said in a statement announcing the facility’s opening Wednesday. “While manufacturers continue to adapt to changing market demands, our ongoing upward trajectory allows us to better support our customers with cutting-edge robotic and automation solutions, helping to drive more efficiency across all industries.”

Since 2019, Fanuc America has invested more than $187 million toward those goals, including a 461,000-square-foot North Campus in Auburn Hills in 2019 and new headquarters facilities in Mexico and Canada in 2023.

Next steps include the renovation of a former law school on the West Campus site that will become Fanuc Academy, an advanced automation training center.

"Advanced automation requires new skills, and training is key to keeping manufacturing strong in North America,” Cicco also said. “The Fanuc Academy will become the largest corporate robotics and industrial automation training facility in the U.S.”

With the completion of the academy and other infrastructure projects, Fanuc America will have invested more than $250 million in North America, according to company officials.