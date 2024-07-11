Blain’s Farm & Fleet Partners with Roadie to improve Customer Experience and Sales

Blain’s Farm & Fleet has partnered with Roadie, a UPS (NYSE:UPS) company, to offer same-day delivery for everything from lawn tractors to tools, clothing, snacks, and sporting goods.



Local Blain’s shoppers who place orders by 2 p.m. can now choose same-day delivery to their doorstep by friendly delivery drivers through Roadie. Over 60,000 products, including select oversized products, qualify for the service.



Blain’s initial collaboration with Roadie in December arose from the retailer's desire to offer customers, whom they refer to as neighbors, additional choices for online holiday shopping, even beyond the shipping deadlines of traditional parcel carriers.



“Introducing same-day delivery enabled our holiday shoppers to fulfill their wish lists later than ever," said Blain's Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Kristin Stewart. “After receiving rave reviews from our neighbors, we decided to offer the option year-round. It provides the convenience and dependability our customers expect from us.”



Indeed, same-day delivery can tremendously impact companies’ customer satisfaction, sales, and retention rates. A recent survey shows that 80% of companies increased revenue by offering this service to consumers. For instance, within just the initial three days of implementing the service, Blain’s experienced an astounding 738% surge in order volume and a 378% year-over-year increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2022.



Marc Gorlin, Founder and CEO of Roadie, emphasized how RoadieXL™ streamlines the delivery process for oversized, heavy, or cumbersome items, enabling Blain’s Farm & Fleet to circumvent additional packaging costs, dimensional weight fees, and long lead times associated with less-than-truckload shipments or traditional carriers.



“As consumers, we’ve been conditioned to get our stuff faster and faster for years. Now, that expectation extends to big and bulky items as well. People want to get their big stuff the same way they get their other purchases,” Gorlin said. “Blain’s Farm & Fleet understands this and is on the leading edge of getting all items, even big and bulky goods, to their customers when they want them. With Roadie and specifically RoadieXL™, companies like Blain’s can offer industry-leading delivery speeds on everything from kayaks to canning supplies to beehives.”



About Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Blain’s Farm & Fleet is a specialty retailer with 45 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. This Modern General Store remains steadfast in its commitment to offering customers high-quality products, competitive prices, and reliable service. Visit http://www.farmandfleet.com or download the Blain’s Farm & Fleet mobile app.

In addition to high-quality products with the Blain’s Farm & Fleet brand name, they carry top-rated brands, including:

Clothing: Ariat, Carhartt, Dickies, Under Armour, Columbia, Levi's, Wrangler, Kuhl, WorkNSport

Footwear: Skechers, Puma, Keen, Ariat, Asics, New Balance, CAT, Carhartt, Hey Dude, Sorel, TimberlandPro, Crocs

Tools & Hardware: DeWalt, Milwaukee, Stanley, Craftsman, Hobart

Paint & Supplies: Benjamin Moore, Valspar, MinWax, Rustoleum, Graco, Purdy

Automotive: Pennzoil, Valvoline, Mobil 1, Mystik, Fram, Prestone, Sea Foam, Meguiar’s

Tire & Auto Repair Service: Michelin, Goodyear, Cooper

Sporting Goods: Realtree, Scent Blocker, Yeti, Coleman, Rapala, Plano, St. Croix, Browning, Winchester

Home & Housewares: KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Keurig, T-Fal, Lodge, Dyson, Calphalon

Pet Department: Purina, Blue Buffalo, Hill's Science Diet, Iams, Canidae, Taste of the Wild, Kong, Greenies, Diamond, Eukanuba

Agriculture: King Kutter, Nutrena, Behrens, Guardian, Manna Pro, Ware, Weaver Leather, Agrimaster

Lawn & Garden: Scotts, Miracle-Gro, RoundUp, Fiskars, Weber, Char-Broil, Estate

Outdoor Power Equipment: Troy-Bilt, Cub Cadet, Briggs & Stratton

Electrical & Plumbing: Reliance, GE, Southwire, Whirlpool, Klein, Superior, JMF, BestAir



About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS company, is a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie offers businesses fast, flexible, and asset-light logistics solutions for last-mile delivery. Roadie enables local delivery to more than 97% of U.S. households by providing access to more than 200,000 independent drivers nationwide, allowing businesses to offer their customers delivery options for almost any industry, from airlines to artisans.



Roadie’s solutions include local same-day pickup and delivery, delivery from warehouses with in-house sortation, oversized delivery, sustainable delivery, returns, and more. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.