AutoScheduler Secures $6.5M Funding from Noro-Moseley Partners

Austin, TX—(July 11, 2024) –AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces a $6.5M first round of funding from Noro-Moseley Partners, an early growth equity firm based in Atlanta, GA, to continue growing and expanding the company and its technologies. Prior to this round, AutoScheduler was privately funded, growing rapidly and profitably.

"We believe that now is the time for AutoScheduler to stake its claim as the leader of the warehouse orchestration space," says Vasant Kamath, General Partner, Noro-Moseley. "Warehouses are undergoing a seismic shift in the industry and are at the forefront of supply chain transformation. With the right innovative tools in place, warehouses and supply chain leaders can unlock major efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction. AutoScheduler’s AutoPilot and AutoPilot Central are the tools to do just that.” Mr. Kamath will join the Board of AutoScheduler as part of the transaction.

"Warehouse environments are constantly changing with fluctuating inventory levels, customer demands, and workforce availability, needing meticulous orchestration to meet customer service levels," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "We believe the industry is at the cusp of innovation with our warehouse orchestration solutions, and we plan to expand on these technologies to deliver unparalleled results for customers’ bottom lines.”

AutoScheduler intends to use the funds to enhance its AI-enabled warehouse orchestration solutions, which sit on top of a WMS, to optimize decision-making and deliver on-time and in-full fulfillment. In addition, AutoScheduler will expand its reach through strategic marketing and partnerships. It plans to grow the team, enhance the leadership team, and bring more products to market that leverage AI to enhance clients’ success.

Recently, AutoScheduler introduced AutoPilot Central, which provides a bird's-eye view of multi-site data for centralized command and control of an entire distributed warehouse network. Executives can better identify potential issues within the network, determine which shipments are at risk, and act before an issue occurs.

AutoScheduler’s solutions benefit food, beverage, retail, and CPG firms by:

• Offering Dynamic Operations: AutoScheduler’s solutions offer real-time, dynamic warehouse orchestration that continuously optimizes operations, setting it apart from traditional, static WMS (Warehouse Management System) solutions. The platform adapts to changing conditions within the warehouse, ensuring the optimal use of labor, resources, and space.

• Planning for Tomorrow: AutoScheduler’s solutions go beyond managing the current execution window to predict future bottlenecks and issues, allowing businesses to take proactive measures to ensure smooth operations and prevent disruptions.

• Offering Full-Scale Visibility: AutoScheduler’s products provide detailed, real-time operational visibility and data streams that consolidate all necessary information into a single view for a clearer, comprehensive overview of all warehouse activities.

• Excelling in complex environments: The platform handles dynamic and chaotic environments making it perfect for businesses with fluctuating demands and high operational complexity.

“Companies that use AutoScheduler to orchestrate warehouse operations, such as PepsiCo, will be viewed as innovators and will help to shape the future of how we manage the distribution landscape,” adds Moore.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI orchestrates warehouse activities directly on top of your WMS, optimizing operations for peak performance. Developed alongside industry leaders like P&G and successfully deployed at prominent companies such as PepsiCo, Kimberly-Clark, and Unilever, our AI and Machine Learning platform seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. Focused on labor planning, inventory workflow, human-robotics interaction, and space utilization, we streamline operations, reducing travel and inventory handling while maximizing OTIF rates and labor efficiency. With prescriptive analytics driving insights, our clients harness the power to enhance efficiencies and generate value across their supply chains. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.

About Noro-Moseley

Noro-Moseley Partners is a growth equity firm backing leading entrepreneurs in B2B software and healthcare sectors. Since 1983, NMP has invested nearly $1 billion across more than 200 companies, and the managers of NMP’s current fund, Noro-Moseley Partners IX, have more than 100 years collectively of direct growth equity investing experience. Through NMP’s domain expertise, active board participation, and significant network built over decades, the firm aims to support management teams through key inflection points on their company’s growth trajectory.