NetLogistik Hosts US Innovation Day 2024 on September 4, 2024

Denver, CO – July 11, 2024—NetLogistik, a leading provider of transformative services for supply chain digitalization, announces Innovation Day 2024. This dynamic event is designed to inspire, educate, and connect professionals passionate about driving innovation in supply chain management. This year's event will be held on September 4, 2024, at the Gleacher Center at the University of Chicago.

“Innovation Day 2024 is a one-of-a-kind event dedicated to fostering meaningful conversations and collaborations between leading companies and cutting-edge supply chain solution providers,” says Jagan Reddy, Managing Partner US, Netlogistik. “Our knowledgeable and experienced executives will share game-changing trends in global logistics and the supply chain. Attendees will understand how to elevate innovation with cutting-edge technology and unlock strategies for competitive advantage.”

Innovation Day 2024 will cover:

Artificial Intelligence – Experience the future of the supply chain with AI-driven. Discover how AI can enhance decision-making, predict disruptions, and optimize operations for unprecedented efficiency and resilience.

Automation - Embrace the latest supply chain innovation with automated testing, seamless warehouse robotics integration, voice-directed warehousing, and strategies for addressing labor shortages.

Digital Transformation - Uncover the future of supply chain management with omnichannel strategies, end-to-end visibility, cloud-based collaboration, and sustainability. Discover how these advancements enhance market leadership in the digital era.

The event agenda will be coming soon. Take advantage of this informative and valuable event. To register for the free event, visit: https://offers.netlogistik.com/innovation-day-us-2024#RegisterNow

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions and other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 500 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

