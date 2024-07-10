Carolina Handling presents 2024 Veteran Employment & Transition Summit

As part of its ongoing commitment to veteran-friendly employment, Carolina Handling will present the 2024 Veteran Employment &Transition (VET) Summit to be held September 13 in Greer, South Carolina.

Produced by The RECON Network, the free conference at Greer City Hall will focus on transition employment for service members, veterans and military spouses. The summit is designed to address a variety of challenges associated with the military-to-civilian job transition process and uncover career opportunities for veterans and military spouses with hiring companies.

“There are more than 18 million veterans across the United States and many of them, along with military spouses, are currently unemployed, underemployed or mis-employed,” said Jordana Megonigal, CEO of The RECON Network. “The transition from the military to civilian or corporate employment has challenges that must be addressed to ensure our veteran and military populations can find their fit within our workforce, and The VET Summit is one step in doing so. We’re grateful to Carolina Handling for helping make a forum like this possible.”

More than 12 percent of Carolina Handling associates served in the U.S. Armed Forces, with many of the skills learned in the military transferable to jobs in the material handling industry.

Earlier this year, Carolina Handling was approved as a DOD SkillBridge Authorized Organization by the U.S. Department of Defense. The program allows active-duty service members and select groups of the National Guard and Reserves within 180 days of their separation date the opportunity to gain civilian work experience through job training, employment skills training, apprenticeships and internships.

Additionally, Carolina Handling last year was named a veteran-friendly employer by the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs and became a participant in Recruit Military, a national platform that connects employers to military job seekers.

“The skills developed while serving in the military can make you highly successful in the material handling industry,” said Carolina Handling Regional Sales Manager and U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Andy Donnon. “Our comprehensive onboarding and training programs help identify those transferable skills to assist with a smooth military-to-civilian transition and a purpose-driven career.”

An in-person event that will be streamed online, the 2024 VET Summit features seminars, exhibits and a free Career Choice GPS assessment sponsored by SmartWork Network. To register, visit thevetsummit.com/2024.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is a leading integrated material handling solutions provider and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides a full range of lift trucks and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, warehouse equipment and supplies.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Greensboro, North Carolin; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Greenville, South Carolina; and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has 800 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.