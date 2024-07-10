Linkt and Advantage Solutions Collaborate to Offer Fully Managed Supply Chain Services for Brands

New York, New York – Linkt, a leading 3PL and managed supply chain service provider dedicated to serving the unique needs of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food and beverage industries today announced a collaboration with Advantage Solutions, a leading business solutions provider to consumer goods companies and retailers. The collaboration will enable brands and retailers that already work with Advantage to access tailored freight, distribution and network solutions for a complete end-to-end suite of commercial services through a single point of contact.



The post-Covid landscape has made supply chains even more complex with multiple sales channels, delivery options, and ever-changing consumer demand. Most brands and retailers still have a traditional, fragmented approach to sales and operational management, with many processes existing in a silo. Linkt and Advantage will allow brands and retailers to react faster and scale more efficiently while knowing their supply chain is fully linked to their sales and marketing strategy. The two companies will be able to offer full lifecycle management for brands significantly more connected compared to everything else on the market.



“At our core, we are a team of problem solvers committed to uncovering the best ways to get our clients’ products into the hands of consumers however they shop,” said Brandon Thornell, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain and BPO at Advantage Solutions. “Linkt’s expertise in the CPG and food and beverage supply chain -- and their ability to create custom plans tailored to each client's unique needs -- will help Advantage provide our clients with a comprehensive retail solution.”



Advantage Solutions generates demand for consumer brands and retailers, converting shoppers into buyers in every way they shop. Paired with Linkts’ dedicated supply chain expertise in serving the unique needs of the CPG and food and beverage industries, the two companies will provide retailers and brands with supply chain solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs and build consumer trust.



“We’re looking forward to collaborating with Advantage and bringing mutual value to customers, with significantly less front-end lift by brands,” said Frazer Kinsley, CEO and Founder of Linkt. “Advantage shares our obsession with a ‘service-first’ approach to delivering tailored supply chain solutions that reflect and uplift brands and retailers’ shopper experience.”



About Linkt

Headquartered in New York, Linkt is a leading 3PL and managed supply chain service provider, dedicated to serving the unique needs of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Food & Beverage industries. Linkt’s service-first, technology-driven approach allows them to efficiently manage clients’ supply chain needs, adapting to the increasing demands and unique requirements of suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled precision.