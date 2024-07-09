Eagle Mark 4 Celebrates Milestone with Grand Opening of New Headquarters Building

Mansfield, Ohio – July 9, 2024—Eagle Mark 4, a Kalmar Ottawa Premier Partner, celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event on July 3, 2024.

To commemorate the company’s significant milestone, Eagle Mark 4 welcomed the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, government officials, customers, employees, Scout Construction and local media to the new building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a lunch.

“Thank you to our community partners and the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Mike Tozzi, Eagle Mark 4 President. “This building has a long-standing history, and we are proud to be able to give it a new purpose with the help of Scout Construction. Thank you to all our employees who have worked so hard over the past year and our customers who have allowed us to reach this point. This new facility presents new opportunities to grow within the Mansfield community and on a national scale.”

Ellen Heinz, President and CEO of Richland Area of Commerce, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are so thankful for Eagle Mark 4’s additional investment!” Heinz said. “They are a leader in the yard truck industry, and we are thrilled the area is home to their U.S. headquarters! This expansion not only retains and creates new jobs but has transformed the property and their footprint in our area. We are so fortunate to have them as a valued member of our business community and to see them growing in our area!”

Located at 95 Ohio Brass Road, Mansfield, OH 44902, the 40,000-square-foot facility serves as Eagle Mark 4’s national headquarters to its satellite locations in North Carolina and New Mexico with a fully stocked parts warehouse and dedicated space designed for its Cummins-certified, skilled technicians to service yard trucks.

Key features of the new headquarters include:

• 15-bay shop space with full-service wash bay

• 10-acre lot

• State of the art parts warehouse

• Updated employee offices with three conference rooms

• Safety and training conference room

About Eagle Mark 4: Eagle Mark 4 is a Kalmar Ottawa Premier Partner serving the yard truck industry since 1977 with sales, service, rentals, and parts. A leading supplier of Kalmar Ottawa yard trucks paired with an exclusive 5 million+ parts inventory, Eagle Mark 4 has a national presence supporting heavy equipment customers, from small storage yards to large port operations. We strive to bring customers high-quality service with the latest innovations in products and services. Learn more at eaglemark4.com.