Parts Town Launches Innovative HVAC Data Plate Scanner

ADDISON, Ill., July 9, 2024 – Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice parts, HVAC parts and residential appliance parts, today announced the launch of its first visual search capability, their HVAC Data Plate Scanner, now available in the Parts Town mobile app. The new feature allows HVAC technicians to effortlessly identify and purchase the exact parts they need by simply scanning the data plate on HVAC equipment.



Traditionally, HVAC technicians have relied on manually deciphering long model and serial numbers from data plates, a process that usually comes with errors or delays. Parts Town’s HVAC Data Plate Scanner utilizes optical character recognition (OCR) technology to streamline this process.



The scanner allows technicians to quickly and accurately identify the exact OEM parts needed for HVAC equipment repairs. The functionality not only saves time but also ensures accuracy, as it directs users to a landing page that lists all parts associated with the model, making the service call process more efficient and effective.



Here's how the HVAC Data Plate Scanner works:

1. Scan the data plate: Users can quickly snap a photo or upload a saved image of the model and serial number on the HVAC equipment’s data plate.

2. Instant part lookup: Once scanned, the Parts Town app takes you to a dedicated landing page showcasing a comprehensive list of all relevant OEM parts and manuals for the specific equipment model.

3. Seamless purchasing: Click on any part to be directed to a purchase page within the Parts Town app, facilitating a smooth transition from identification to acquisition.



"Technicians are the backbone of our industry," said Jeff Audette, Senior Vice President of HVAC at Parts Town. “Our mission at Parts Town is to equip our customers with the tools they need to work efficiently and effectively. HVAC service technicians are often battling the clock to diagnose and repair equipment when on the job. This new functionality will allow them to identify the right parts quickly using their mobile devices, saving valuable time on every job and getting things fixed even faster."



“This application will make service technicians’ lives easier when they are out in the field and need to identify a critical part for the Trane HVAC equipment that they are servicing,” said Nathaniel Grove, National Account Manager, Trane Supply. “This technology will ultimately make life easier for the technician but in turn will also offer a better, faster, and more reliable service experience for the end user.”



The HVAC Data Plate Scanner is currently in beta test, allowing Parts Town to gather valuable customer feedback and continuously improve the feature. The initial launch supports Trane and YORK brands, with plans to expand compatibility to encompass a wider range of manufacturers in the future. This innovation is the first step in Parts Town’s broader strategy to bring new features across its digital properties to continue to make finding and buying the right parts for equipment easier than ever.



For more information about HVAC Data Plate Scanner, please visit https://www.partstown.com/hvac-scanner



About Parts Town



Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there’s a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.



By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace.



For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.