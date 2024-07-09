Descartes Global Shipping Report: June U.S. container import volume down 2.1% vs. May

ATLANTA, Georgia, July 9, 2024 -- Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released its July Global Shipping Report for logistics and supply chain professionals.

U.S. container import volume continued the robust growth seen in 2024, with June 2024 volumes increasing 10.4% over the same month last year.

Imports from China remained high in June 2024, boasting 13.8% growth compared to June 2023 while remaining flat compared to May 2024. Port transit delays at most West Coast Ports improved while East and Gulf Coast ports experienced marginal increases. July’s update of logistics metrics monitored by Descartes reinforces the strength of imports since the start of 2024. Despite strong U.S. container imports, the risk of global supply chain disruptions remains high as the Middle East conflict and news of stalled labor negotiations at U.S. South Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports threaten the stability of global trade.

Despite marginal month-over-month decline, June volumes remain considerably higher compared to June 2023

Versus May 2024, June container import volume declined 2.1% to 2,297,979 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Versus June 2023, TEU import volume was up 10.4%, continuing to demonstrate exceptional year-over-year performance.

“While June volumes dipped slightly from May, they maintained a strong position when compared to 2023 and pre-pandemic 2019 statistics for the same period,” said Chris Jones, EVP Industry, Descartes. “Port transit delays remain lower despite the continued significantly higher container import volumes. However, the potential for trade disruptions remains high with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and pending ILA contract negotiations.”

The July report is Descartes’ thirty-fifth installment since beginning its analysis in August 2021. To read past reports, learn more about the key economic and logistics factors driving the global shipping crisis, and review strategies to help address it in the near-, short- and long-term, visit Descartes’ Global Shipping Resource Center.

