TEKLYNX 2024 Products Bring Customer-Centric Enhancements for Better Usability and Efficiency

TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today announced the availability of LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, SENTINEL, and LABEL ARCHIVE 2024.

Featuring customer-centric product enhancements, the TEKLYNX 2024 solutions are built for a better user experience and more efficient labeling operations.

The TEKLYNX 2024 label design solutions’ enhancements include the ability to:

- Print from cloud-based business systems to cloud-connected printers, like Zebra or SATO.

- Click a button within the software to easily request subscription license renewals.

- Free up a network license by allowing admins to remove inactive users.

- Define a secondary network license path for continuity if the primary server is unavailable.

- Support HTTPS, ensuring data transmission is encrypted and secured.

The TEKLYNX 2024 enterprise solutions’ enhancements include the ability to:

- Send labels, pick lists, or advanced shipping notices by email at the same time as a print request.

- Manage business operations printing process via REST API requests.

- Optimize print speed, so all print jobs initiate rapidly, even upon startup.

- View the label comparator directly from the approval screen to easily see proposed label edits.

Learn more about the TEKLYNX 2024 solutions at teklynx.com.