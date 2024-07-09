TEKLYNX 2024 Products Bring Customer-Centric Enhancements for Better Usability and Efficiency

TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today announced the availability of LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, SENTINEL, and LABEL ARCHIVE 2024.
Featuring customer-centric product enhancements, the TEKLYNX 2024 solutions are built for a better user experience and more efficient labeling operations.
The TEKLYNX 2024 label design solutions’ enhancements include the ability to:
- Print from cloud-based business systems to cloud-connected printers, like Zebra or SATO.
- Click a button within the software to easily request subscription license renewals.
- Free up a network license by allowing admins to remove inactive users.
- Define a secondary network license path for continuity if the primary server is unavailable.
- Support HTTPS, ensuring data transmission is encrypted and secured.
The TEKLYNX 2024 enterprise solutions’ enhancements include the ability to:
- Send labels, pick lists, or advanced shipping notices by email at the same time as a print request.
- Manage business operations printing process via REST API requests.
- Optimize print speed, so all print jobs initiate rapidly, even upon startup.
- View the label comparator directly from the approval screen to easily see proposed label edits.
Learn more about the TEKLYNX 2024 solutions at teklynx.com.https://www.teklynx.com/en/about/news-events/news/teklynx-announces-2024-products?utm_source=dc_velocity&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=2024_product_launch
Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing