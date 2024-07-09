Cleo, Revenova Bring Ecosystem Integration to Transportation and Logistics Industry

Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, and Revenova, a leader in CRM-powered transportation management solutions, today announced they are expanding their longstanding partnership to bring Cleo’s ecosystem integration solutions to the global Transportation and Logistics industry.

Effective transportation management requires a lot of inter-connectivity between systems. Partners since 2018, Cleo’s CIC and Revenova’s TMS reflect complementary cloud technologies that make solving data integration and strengthening supply chain ecosystems fast, easy, and dependable.

CIC is a robust platform for API, EDI and non-EDI integration and transaction handling plus many other enterprise-level options for data exchanges through Cleo’s extensive supply chain digital network. Revenova’s TMS, designed for 3PLs, freight brokers, carriers, and shippers and built on top of the Salesforce CRM platform, frees customers to access Salesforce and build their own custom features.

Viewed together, this unique combination of Revenova’s TMS modules, Cleo’s cloud integration platform, plus Revenova’s extensive application marketplace (comprising over 4,000 compatible apps) brings mutual customers all the functionality, flexibility, security, reliability, and performance required to succeed in today’s multimodal (LTL, FTL, Flatbed, Bulk, Drayage, etc.), multi-currency, and multi-language logistics environment.

“We offer a global and genuinely holistic TMS solution for brokers, shippers, carriers, and 3PLs, with more than 45 integration partners and thousands of apps that can be deployed and administered together through Salesforce,” said Michael Horvath, co-founder, EVP and COO of Revenova. “Add to this the fact that Cleo gives us a powerful solution for virtually all our customers’ integration needs, and there’s no doubt we’re helping our joint customers make their supply chains and vendor ecosystems stronger.”

Revenova customers primarily use Cleo for EDI transaction integration to support connectivity between their logistics/trucking operations and trading partners submitting loads and looking for status and settlement after delivery. In addition, integration to MRP/ERP and WMS can be implemented depending on the customer’s workflow needs.

“In teaming with Cleo, we can provide everything a logistics company needs so our TMS users can focus on innovation rather than integration,” Horvath continued. “Cleo’s breadth of product offerings gives our customers the flexibility to choose the strategy that best fits their needs. Whether that means using Cleo’s cloud-based solutions or starting with their on-premise options, CIC has proven to be reliable, secure and scalable for our customers. Simply put, our users would not be able to get the job done in logistics without the service Cleo provides.”

Bob Hoch, Cleo’s Director of Channel Sales, said, “We truly appreciate our longstanding partnership with Revenova and the positive impact we are making together on the global Transportation and Logistics industry. Cleo’s breadth and depth in integrating logistics and transportation ecosystems, combined with our vast network of shippers and carriers, plus our well-known integration expertise is helping logistics companies deliver on their promises to their customers.”

About Revenova

Revenova solves the transportation management challenges facing 3PLs, freight brokers, carriers and shippers with a suite of multimodal TMS solutions powered by the #1 CRM platform – Salesforce.com. With Salesforce, Revenova customers have access to an entire marketplace filled with thousands of applications that work seamlessly with Revenova TMS including accounting and warehouse management.

Serving the logistics industry since 2014, Revenova TMS customers benefit from increased sales velocity, improved service quality, higher employee productivity and lower IT costs.

Designed for modern supply chains, Revenova TMS features industry-leading digital engagement, AI, analytics, workflow automation and collaboration capabilities to seamlessly connect customers, carriers and co-workers on every shipment.

Leveraging the Salesforce.com platform, customers benefit from a scalable, reliable, secure and open cloud ecosystem with more than 45 native integrations and an open-API platform to connect any partners or services a user may need.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.