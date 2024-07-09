Saddle Creek Names Grady Martin as Chief Operating Officer

Saddle Creek Logistics Services today announced the promotion of Grady Martin to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Martin will oversee the company’s operations nationwide in addition to solutions, engineering and innovation functions.

“Saddle Creek now operates 52 locations around the country, totaling 33 million square feet of space. As we continue to increase our geographic footprint and the complexity of our solutions, strong operational oversight is essential,” said Mark Cabrera, CEO, Saddle Creek. “In his tenure at Saddle Creek, Grady has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to finding new ways to better serve our clients and provide an optimal working environment for our associates. We know he will provide even more value in his expanded role, helping to drive peak performance and uphold our long-standing reputation for service excellence.”

Martin has more than 25 years of logistics and supply chain experience. He joined Saddle Creek in 2015 as director, solutions development, and quickly progressed to positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as senior vice president, innovation and engineering.

During his tenure, Martin has streamlined Saddle Creek’s solution design process, built a collaborative enterprise-wide engineering team, established the Innovation Leadership Team, and played a key role in developing and facilitating the company’s strategic planning process.

Prior to joining Saddle Creek, Martin held supply chain management roles at Promega, Jarden Corporation and Allison Transmission, among others. He is a member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and the International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA). Martin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University.