Tire Shredders by GEP ECOTECH

Tire Recycling Methods
Mechanical Shredding
Mechanical shredding is the primary method for recycling tires. The process involves using high-torque, low-speed shredders to cut tires into smaller pieces. These shredders, equipped with advanced cutting technologies, can handle various tire types, including passenger car tires, truck tires, and off-the-road (OTR) tires.
Cryogenic Processing
In cryogenic processing, tires are frozen using liquid nitrogen and then shattered into smaller fragments. This method allows for the clean separation of rubber, steel, and fiber components.
Pyrolysis
Pyrolysis involves heating tires in an oxygen-free environment to break them down into oil, gas, and char. This method is advantageous for energy recovery and producing high-value byproducts.
Recycled Tire Products and Their Uses
Rubber Mulch: Used in landscaping and playgrounds.
Crumb Rubber: Utilized in athletic tracks, artificial turf, and rubberized asphalt.
Tire-derived Fuel (TDF): Burned for energy in cement kilns and power plants.
Steel and Fiber Recovery: Recovered steel is used in various industries, while fiber can be used in insulation and other products.
Features and Benefits of GEP ECOTECH Tire Shredders
High Efficiency: Our tire shredders are capable of processing up to 30 tons per hour, ensuring high throughput and productivity.
Advanced Cutting Technology: Equipped with patented knife systems that provide clean cuts, our shredders minimize exposed wire and maximize rubber recovery.
Durability and Reliability: Designed with robust components and advanced bearing protection, our shredders offer long service life and low maintenance costs.
Versatility: Suitable for stationary and mobile applications, our shredders can be adapted to various operational requirements.
Safety and Automation: Features like automated infeed systems and torque limiting controls enhance operational safety and efficiency.
Models and Specifications
Model 1: GDT6
Capacity: Up to 3 tons per hour
Dimensions: 4100×3200×3060
Model 1: GDT8
Capacity: Up to 8 tons per hour
Dimensions: 4300×3200×3160
Model 1: GDT10
Capacity: Up to 12 tons per hour
Dimensions: 5500×2780×3457
Model 1: GDT12
Capacity: Up to 15 tons per hour
Dimensions: 6000×3260×3656
Model 1: GDT15
Capacity: Up to 30 tons per hour
Dimensions: 6900×3700×4500
