Tire Shredders by GEP ECOTECH

The tire recycling market is expanding due to increased environmental awareness and regulatory pressures. The market for recycled rubber products is growing, driven by demand in construction, sports, and energy sectors. Efficient tire shredders, such as those from GEP ECOTECH, play a crucial role in tapping into this lucrative market by providing high-quality recycled materials.

GEP ECOTECH's tire shredders are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly tire recycling solutions. Our shredders provide an effective way to process used tires into valuable materials, contributing to sustainable waste management and resource recovery.

Tire Recycling Methods

Mechanical Shredding

Mechanical shredding is the primary method for recycling tires. The process involves using high-torque, low-speed shredders to cut tires into smaller pieces. These shredders, equipped with advanced cutting technologies, can handle various tire types, including passenger car tires, truck tires, and off-the-road (OTR) tires.

Cryogenic Processing

In cryogenic processing, tires are frozen using liquid nitrogen and then shattered into smaller fragments. This method allows for the clean separation of rubber, steel, and fiber components.

Pyrolysis

Pyrolysis involves heating tires in an oxygen-free environment to break them down into oil, gas, and char. This method is advantageous for energy recovery and producing high-value byproducts.

Recycled Tire Products and Their Uses

Rubber Mulch: Used in landscaping and playgrounds.

Crumb Rubber: Utilized in athletic tracks, artificial turf, and rubberized asphalt.

Tire-derived Fuel (TDF): Burned for energy in cement kilns and power plants.

Steel and Fiber Recovery: Recovered steel is used in various industries, while fiber can be used in insulation and other products.

Features and Benefits of GEP ECOTECH Tire Shredders

High Efficiency: Our tire shredders are capable of processing up to 30 tons per hour, ensuring high throughput and productivity.

Advanced Cutting Technology: Equipped with patented knife systems that provide clean cuts, our shredders minimize exposed wire and maximize rubber recovery.

Durability and Reliability: Designed with robust components and advanced bearing protection, our shredders offer long service life and low maintenance costs.

Versatility: Suitable for stationary and mobile applications, our shredders can be adapted to various operational requirements.

Safety and Automation: Features like automated infeed systems and torque limiting controls enhance operational safety and efficiency.

Models and Specifications

Model 1: GDT6

Capacity: Up to 3 tons per hour

Dimensions: 4100×3200×3060

Model 1: GDT8

Capacity: Up to 8 tons per hour

Dimensions: 4300×3200×3160

Model 1: GDT10

Capacity: Up to 12 tons per hour

Dimensions: 5500×2780×3457

Model 1: GDT12

Capacity: Up to 15 tons per hour

Dimensions: 6000×3260×3656

Model 1: GDT15

Capacity: Up to 30 tons per hour

Dimensions: 6900×3700×4500

We also offer many other equipment and complete plants for the recycling of tires.

GEP ECOTECH's tire shredders are engineered to deliver superior performance, reliability, and efficiency in tire recycling operations. With our advanced technology and robust design, our shredders help businesses maximize resource recovery and contribute to a sustainable future.

For more information on our tire shredders and to view detailed specifications, please visit our website or contact our sales team.

