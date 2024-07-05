Ulefone Introduces the Armor 25T Pro: A 5G Rugged Smartphone with Leading Thermal Imaging and Night

Armor 25T Pro Introduction Video: https://youtu.be/Y2yPBSYQkfw

Ulefone, a leading manufacturer of rugged smartphones, has officially launched the Armor 25T Pro, the slim, light, and powerful 5G flagship rugged smartphone, boasting both thermal imaging and infrared night vision capabilities. This new star is poised to redefine the user experience for adventurers, professionals, and anyone in need of a reliable and versatile device. Armor 25T Pro boasts innovative features and powerful performance without compromising on its cost-effectiveness.

Key Highlights of Armor 25T Pro

Industry-leading Thermal Imaging: The Armor 25T Pro is equipped with the latest ThermoVue™ thermal imaging sensor, offering a resolution of up to 160 x 120 for ultra clear thermal images. Its frame rate of up to 25Hz allows for smooth, lag-free thermal video recording. The applications are vast, from pets’ searching, home inspection, diagnosing mechanical issues and detecting leaks to enhancing safety during outdoor activities. Advanced settings and modes are engineered in the thermal app for a more user-friendly UI.



Advanced Night Vision: With a 64MP night vision camera and advanced imaging algorithms, the Armor 25T Pro delivers exceptional low-light photography, allowing users to capture clear images even in the darkest conditions.

Durability Meets Style: Built to withstand extreme conditions, the Armor 25T Pro is certified with IP68/IP69K ratings and meets MIL-STD-810H standards, ensuring it is dust proof, waterproof, and shock-resistant. Along with its defender structure, the Armor 25T Pro maintains a slim and lightweight design, combining style with durability.

Powerhouse Performance: Under the hood, the Armor 25T Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, ensuring smooth multitasking and an enjoyable gaming experience.

Long-lasting Battery: A massive 6500mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 30W wireless charging, guarantees that the device can keep up with the most demanding users' needs throughout the day.

Immersive Display and Latest OS: A 6.78" FHD+ 120Hz display and the latest Android 14 OS provide an optimal viewing experience and ensure the device is future-proof with the latest software features.

For more information, visit the Ulefone Armor 25T Pro product page：

https://www.ulefone.com/products/armor-25t-pro

