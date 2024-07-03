Reduce Driver Accidents with Generative AI-Powered Coaching

American West has reported an 82% reduction in unsafe driving events within 3 months using DOTsfty's AI-powered coaching.

Drivers can access coaching and training over the road from the convenience of their cab. DOTsfty easily plugs into existing ELD apps, including Samsara, Motive, and Geotab

"We lacked measurable standards for vehicle inspections and needed prompt action to address driver violations. Additionally, we sought to streamline our operations onto a single platform, especially given the rising insurance premiums,” said Alfredo Barajas Jr., Fleet Safety Manager at American West

DOTsfty is not only delighting safety managers, drivers are fans too. "I appreciate how it highlights your critical incidents and mistakes. It's good to be aware of these," said Doyles Sheen, Marshall Hope driver

DOTsfty has seen rapid growth over the past 12 months, including closing a recent Seed funding round.

We're passionate about improving driver safety. Our new feature enables safety managers to focus on critical tasks without being overwhelmed by alerts, ensuring that all driver coaching is personalized and timely and, importantly, it respects driver privacy.