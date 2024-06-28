Podcasts

The Logistics Matters podcast: John Lash of e2open on the new White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience | Season 5 Episode 25

Find out why the Biden administration has launched this new task force. Also: Regulations top trucking concerns; a shakeup in freight brokerage.

June 28, 2024
About this week's guest
John Lash

John Lash is the group vice president of product strategy at e2open, where he is responsible for creating the long-term vision for a connected supply chain that aims to help large companies serve more people more efficiently with fewer resources. Previously, he led product marketing, including analyst relations, competitive intelligence and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related product initiatives.

Lash has held leadership positions in the environmental sustainability, technology, and data communications industries, with more than 30 years of experience in business development, strategy, sales, marketing, and mergers and acquisitions.




Articles and resources mentioned in this episode:


Transportation Trucking Regulation/Government Less-than-Truckload Non Asset 3PL Freight Brokers Publications & Associations Supply Chain Strategy Global Logistics
KEYWORDS Coyote Logistics E2open RXO SMC3 UPS
