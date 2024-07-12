BIG PICTURE

Fuelish thinking

We don’t have the capability to make a full-scale transition to electric fleets—at least not yet.

July 12, 2024
David Maloney
No Comments

Regular readers of this column know I support new technologies and innovations, especially if they can boost productivity, save money, and do good in the process—such as those that reduce our impact on the environment.

While I have long advocated for green technologies, including electric vehicles, the truth is, we are not yet ready for a widescale transition to electric cars and trucks.

An infrastructure to support hundreds of millions of battery-powered vehicles is still years away. We are not yet able to build enough batteries for those vehicles, nor even mine enough raw materials (lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, etc.) to produce them.

While new charging stations are being added daily, we still don’t have enough to make drivers feel confident about buying an electric-only vehicle.

And while we think of battery technology as green, in most cases, the batteries’ chargers still use power produced by traditional power plants that burn coal, oil, or natural gas or use nuclear fission. We simply don’t have the capacity to create electricity solely from renewable sources like sunlight and wind. And power demands are only going to rise, fueled by AI (artificial intelligence)-driven data farms and other new technologies—all of which will compete with vehicle chargers for available kilowatts.

That’s why we need to take a common-sense approach. We can’t simply abandon useful and proven technologies. For instance, though it does produce greenhouse gas emissions, the humble internal combustion (IC) engine is still an efficient and reliable source of power for our DC and transportation operations.

We must continue to use IC engines and improve them until something better comes along. Recently, motor companies like Toyota have been talking about how they can make engines cleaner and more efficient.

Advancements are also being made on the diesel-engine side. In May, Kenworth unveiled its SuperTruck 2 demonstrator vehicle, which it says is up to 136% more freight efficient than the 2009 Kenworth T660.

What it will take for us to power the future is a combination of **ital{all} of the above. We need to continue to develop our electric infrastructure and transition to batteries where we can. We must step up our efforts to make the engines and power plants that burn fossil fuels run as efficiently as possible. We should opt for hybrid solutions that combine battery and traditional fuels where feasible. And we should continue to develop new, cleaner energy sources and technologies, like hydrogen and fusion, as we look to power our future.

Transportation Roads & Infrastructure Green Logistics
KEYWORDS Kenworth
    Davidmaloney
    David Maloney has been a journalist for more than 35 years and is currently the group editorial director for DC Velocity and Supply Chain Quarterly magazines. In this role, he is responsible for the editorial content of both brands of Agile Business Media. Dave joined DC Velocity in April of 2004. Prior to that, he was a senior editor for Modern Materials Handling magazine. Dave also has extensive experience as a broadcast journalist. Before writing for supply chain publications, he was a journalist, television producer and director in Pittsburgh. Dave combines a background of reporting on logistics with his video production experience to bring new opportunities to DC Velocity readers, including web videos highlighting top distribution and logistics facilities, webcasts and other cross-media projects. He continues to live and work in the Pittsburgh area.

    Recent Articles by David Maloney

    InPerson interview: Michael Larsson of Dematic

    In Person: Drew Wilkerson of RXO

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing