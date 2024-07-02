Mammut selects Topo Solutions to boost product quality and speed to market

Hong Kong, Monday, 1st July 2024 – Premium Swiss outdoor brand Mammut is embarking on a collaborative initiative with supply chain Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) pioneer Topo Solutions to evaluate digitization of the quality assurance process and support efficiency in the inspection process.

Mammut is exploring the digitization and simplification of inspection bookings, execution, and approval, using Topo’s low-code quality module.

“We are pleased to welcome Mammut to our ever-expanding portfolio of global retailers and brands that have chosen to embrace our low-code solution to achieve more efficient and sustainable supply chains,” said Tobias Grabler, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Topo Solutions.

Topo boasts a user-friendly interface, equipped with drag-and-drop features, which eliminates the need for extensive coding, making it easy for Mammut’s teams to learn and adapt.

The highly customizable dashboard offered by Topo ensures that Mammut can tailor the solution to its specific requirements.

Mammut was established more than 160 years ago caters to outdoor enthusiasts worldwide, offering reliable and durable gear for mountaineering, climbing, skiing, and more.

With the Topo Platform, Mammut plans to simplify the inspection process and enhance the tracking of the KPIs.

“We are truly impressed by Topo’s comprehensive features, user friendly interface and exceptional customizability,” said Tamara Hutter, Team Lead for Quality Management, Mammut.

“Topo is a software platform specially crafted for supply chain processes – the greatest benefit to us is Topo’s flexible software platform that can be tailored to our unique processes.

“Dashboards and reports are customized to our procedures easily which helps us track the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) important to our brand.

“Topo has a highly knowledgeable team that was able to answer our questions and provided tailored service.

“With Topo, we are excited to explore the opportunity to take our quality assurance processes to the next level and gain improved insights and efficiencies from our supply chain.”

About Topo

Software as a Service (SaaS) provider Topo is a supply chain platform for cloud-based remote collaboration, process automation, and advanced analytics.

Topo covers a product’s journey from sourcing, product development, ordering, and production, to quality, compliance and sustainability management.

The platform facilitates remote collaboration and automation of workflows between retailers, brands, their suppliers, and service providers, but is also the operational system for people on the ground in various types of production facilities.

Topo’s Low Code App Builder brings power to the business users.

With simple drag and drop you can build and customize interfaces, automate workflows and dashboards, without writing a single line of code.