INFOGRAPHIC

How AI is transforming the business of trucking

Leaders across the logistics sector are hailing artificial intelligence (AI) as the technology of the future. But take a closer look at trucking operations today, and you’ll find that AI is already here, playing a role at almost every step of a typical freight move. Here are 11 examples.

July 3, 2024
Ben Ames
No Comments

Download PDF version



    Benames
    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

    Recent Articles by Ben Ames

    AAPA protests U.S. tariff on Chinese-built cargo cranes

    Summer sales take spotlight off December e-commerce peak

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing