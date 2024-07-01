Transport Pro and Tive Partner to Combat Cargo Theft

NASHVILLE, TN — June 28, 2024 — Transport Pro, a cloud-native transportation management software provider, announced today its partnership with Tive, a real-time logistics visibility service.

Transport Pro and Tive have partnered to raise the bar for freight brokers by providing additional layers of protection to their shipments, and in turn deterring bad actors and thieves. Tive trackers are placed directly onto the cargo in the trailer. Even if a driver stops tracking via an app or cell phone, the cargo is still being tracked by Tive, so you know where the cargo is, and can see that in real-time right from your Transport Pro dashboard.

By leveraging Transport Pro’s native freight visibility tools in conjunction with Tive trackers, brokers and their customers know exactly where their cargo is at all times. Beyond real-time tracking updates, the integration provides tracking teams with other valuable insights or red flags, such as light exposure, humidity, and temperature.

The collaboration offers hyper-accurate, real-time information so that any issues can be addressed immediately, and damages or claims can be significantly reduced. The updates are visible directly in Transport Pro, so there’s no need to toggle between the platforms, allowing teams to respond rapidly.

”Fraud and cargo theft have been a hot topic for the past few years. Freight tech providers have some great tools for vetting carriers, but there are still a lot of bad actors slipping through the cracks. Fundamentally, tracking the actual cargo with a hardware device is the only way to keep an eye on the shipment. Brokers who want to manage high value cargo should really consider adding a layer of visibility to these moves,” says Kenneth Kloeppel, President and Founder of Transport Pro.

In a landscape where Tive trackers have been used primarily by shippers, this integration is designed to be a value add for freight brokers in addition to other traditional tracking methods, especially when it comes to high value loads.

“At Tive, our mission is to provide supply chain leaders with the visibility needed to ensure the integrity and security of their shipments, no matter where they are in the world," says Krenar Komoni, Founder & CEO at Tive. "By integrating Tive’s market-leading real-time tracking technology with Transport Pro’s robust management tools, we empower brokers and their customers with critical insights into shipment location and condition. In doing so, we solve one of the most urgent problems modern supply chains face today: safeguarding high-value cargo, and reducing the safety, financial, and operational risks associated with cargo theft.”

By leveraging this type of real-time visibility and monitoring solution, shippers, brokers, and carriers can work more cohesively to combat theft, delays, damages, and claims, and keep better communication between all parties throughout the shipment’s lifecycle.

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a leading cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) that offers cutting-edge technology to fleets, brokers, and 3PLs. As a fully integrated platform, Transport Pro serves as the main hub for all business operations, and helps transportation companies automate the entire lifecycle of a load, from dispatch, imaging, billing, settlements, accounting, and reporting. Leveraging the latest technology, Transport Pro provides brokerages with modern capacity and tracking solutions, and gives trucking companies essential tools to proactively manage drivers, safety, and maintenance. For more information, visit www.transportpro.net.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 700 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real-time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/.