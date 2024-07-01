Accenture completes acquisition of Open Stream Holdings

The consulting firm Accenture has continued adding layers to its growing supply chain practice, announcing today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Open Stream Holdings Co. Ltd., which helps clients become data-driven and reinvent their businesses with advanced digital technologies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Japan-based Open Stream operates the subsidiaries Open Stream and Neutral.

When the deal was announced in May, Accenture had said the move would add approximately 1,000 cloud and other digital experts to its cloud and digital engineering and manufacturing team. They will strengthen Accenture’s capabilities to support clients in system and application modernization and help them adopt cloud, data, AI and IoT technologies. They will also enhance Accenture’s business by bringing a client portfolio and automation solutions for the entire product value chain, from procurement and manufacturing processes to logistics and after-sales service.









to its cloud and digital engineering and manufacturing team