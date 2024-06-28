Advance Lifts Highlights its 3000 Series Recessed Dock Lifts

Advance Lifts, a leading North American manufacturer of industrial scissor lift tables and dock lifts, highlights its 3000 Series Recessed Dock Lifts that offer truck loading and unloading with unparalleled efficiency, safety, and durability. These medium-sized Disappearing Dock lifts are specifically designed to handle pallet jacks, powered pallet jacks, straddle stackers, and fork trucks, making them versatile solutions for various needs in the retail, construction, food processing, manufacturing, and warehouse industries. They are also used for dock-to-ground access, providing flexibility and convenience in loading and unloading operations.

Constructed with heavy wall tubing, the 3000 Series Recessed Dock Lifts maximize rigidity with minimum weight, ensuring durability and reliability. These lifts are equipped with a hinged bridge featuring a pull-back chain, designed to bridge the gap between the truck and the lift seamlessly. This innovative design feature enhances efficiency and safety for operators and product alike.

Quality is evident throughout the entire system. The cylinders are machine-grade and feature fitted return lines enhancing quality, longevity, and reliability. Pressure hoses are double wire braided with JIC fittings. To withstand temperature variations and other environmental hazards, the 3000 Series Recessed Dock Lifts use mild steel reservoirs instead of the plastic often found in competitors’ systems. The entire system is completely primed and finished with baked enamel.

The 3000 Series Recessed Dock Lift comes in 27 models with 58" of travel, and lowered heights ranging from 10” to 17.5”. Load capacities range from 8,000lbs to 20,000lbs with platform sizes from 6′ x 8′ to 8′ x 12′. Custom sizes are available to fit your specific needs.

All the controllers are Underwriter Laboratory-listed assemblies. Advance Lifts dock lifts conform to all applicable ANSI codes.

For more information on Advance Lifts and the 3000 Series Recessed Dock Lifts, call 1-800-843-3625 or visit https://www.advancelifts.com/dock_lifts/recessed-dock-lifts/3000-series-recessed-dock-lifts/.

About Advance Lifts

Established in 1974, Advance Lifts specializes in providing lifts for loading and unloading semis, as well as ergonomically positioning work for line workers and adjusting product heights within manufacturing lines. The largest dock lift manufacturer in North America, Advance Lifts operates from a state-of-the-art 120,000-square-foot facility in St. Charles, Illinois.

Dedicated to delivering top-quality products, including industrial scissor lift tables, industrial turntables, container tilters, container dumpers, work access lifts, powered lifts, multistage lifts, and reciprocating conveyors, Advance Lifts offers the most extensive and finest warranties in each of these categories.