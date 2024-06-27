Social media-based shopping shifts e-commerce trends

Trends in social media-based shopping are changing the way that e-commerce affects parcel shipping and last-mile delivery, according to a study from logistics service provider DHL eCommerce.

The shift is driven by the rising popularity of social commerce, with some 57% of online shoppers using their smartphone as the dominant shop window and purchasing device. Likewise, app-based platforms such as Shein, Temu, and Zalando have quickly gained popularity globally due to their vast product offerings at affordable prices.

One way that those results have an immediate impact on logistics operations is that 65% of global shoppers stress the significance of knowing the delivery provider before purchasing, DHL said.

Those results all come from DHL’s inaugural edition of its global “Online Shopper Trends Report 2024,” which was based on a survey of 12,000 consumers in 24 countries.

According to the report, social commerce has gained momentum in e-commerce because it allows users to buy products directly via networks like Instagram and Facebook. Sales through social media platforms are expected to reach $8.5 trillion by 2030 compared to estimated $700 billion in 2024. If the forecast plays out, that would represent an approximately twelve-fold increase within a span of six years.

Despite the roaring demand, retailers are behind held to high standards by consumer demand for affordable, flexible, and convenient delivery options, DHL said. For example, 41% of shoppers have abandoned their purchases when faced with expensive delivery fees, the survey found.