Summer sales take spotlight off December e-commerce peak

Online retailers Walmart, Amazon, and JD.com drive June surges through special deals.

June 27, 2024
Ben Ames
Major summer sales from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and JD.com are continuing to shift consumer shopping patterns from a traditional annual spike in December to a series of smaller surges throughout the year.

Walmart on Monday said its “Walmart Deals” sale would run from July 8 to 11, offering price cuts on items electronics, home, toys, and travel, including top-selling items for the back-to-school season. To drive further sales into those four days, the Bentonville, Arkansas-bases company will also grant early shopping access to its Walmart+ members, who pay monthly subscriptions to get free shipping on e-commerce.

The event follows Walmart+ Week, which wrapped on June 23 and offered those Walmart+ members special benefits like increased fuel savings and Walmart Cash on travel bookings through Walmart+ Travel.

Those sales come just days before Amazon holds its 10th annual Prime Day event on July 16 and 17, the Seattle-based e-commerce company announced on Tuesday. Amazon drives a jump in sales on those days by offering its subscribers access to short-term offers from certain retailers and by announcing new deals at frequent intervals throughout the two-day surge.

Amazon further promoted the event by running ads featuring pop star Megan Thee Stallion unveiling the Prime Day sales dates through a music video and original song.

And the Chinese mega-retailer JD.com held a similar event just weeks earlier, holding its “2024 JD 618 Grand Promotion” on June 18. According to the company, 83 brands achieved a cumulative transaction volume exceeding $137 million, and more than 150,000 small and medium-sized merchants saw a 50% increase in sales.


 

 

