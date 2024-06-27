Fleets prepare for stricter monitoring of driver drug and alcohol violations

A change in federal regulations covering drug and alcohol testing for commercial truck drivers could add new challenges for fleets when it takes effect in November, according to the transportation industry regulatory compliance and financial services firm Foley Carrier Services LLC.

Businesses employing commercial drivers will soon have to navigate a new phase of the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, which is an online database that gives employers and government agencies real-time access to information about commercial driver’s license (CDL) driver drug and alcohol program violations.

Built as a tool for enhancing road safety by maintaining records of commercial drivers' drug and alcohol violations, the Clearinghouse is now undergoing updates that will impact how companies manage their compliance, Foley said. Starting November 18, new regulations will require State Driver Licensing Agencies (SDLAs) to begin downgrading the CDLs and commercial driver's permits (CPLs) of drivers listed as "prohibited" due to violations, which could significantly affect the operational capabilities of many companies.

According to Foley, its platform can support fleets in automating manual Clearinghouse requirements, following U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) drug and alcohol testing protocols, and continuously monitoring drivers to quickly catch red flags.