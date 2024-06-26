Legislation and the environment top trucking industry concerns

Government regulations and the push for a greener supply chain were top issues at SMC3 Connections , an industry event held in Colorado this week.

A record 550 people turned out for the meeting, held at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. The conference featured three days of networking events, presentations, and workshops focused trucking, logistics, and supply chain issues.

Among the featured speakers was former U.S. Secretary of Transportation James H. Burnley, IV, who spoke to members on day three of the event. Burnley served as Secretary of Transportation under President Ronald Reagan from 1987 to 1989.

Citing a burdensome regulatory environment, Burnley urged attendees to get involved in issues that affect their businesses—promoting a “loud but measured” approach to advocating for sound business policies.

“What is happening in Washington will affect your bottom line,” he said. “It already does … and the only way you can guard against it getting as bad [as possible] is to be outspoken. It’s worth the trouble to have your views known. If you don’t and you get bad outcomes—that’s partly your responsibility.

“You will find them [policymakers] doing things out of outright ignorance [of your business] or that philosophically are inconsistent with free market values that I think probably everyone in the room shares. You’ve got to make your voices heard.”

Commenting on the country’s political climate, Burnley said it’s likely Republicans will gain a narrow majority in the Senate this November, which could help ease some of the regulatory pressures facing the industry.

Burnley’s presentation was part of SMC3’s leadership series of interviews with industry experts on the latest trends, business strategies, corporate culture, and technologies shaping the future of trucking and supply chain management. The leadership series also included interviews with Satish Jindel of SJ Consulting Group, Jay Silberkleit of XPO, and Rebecca Brewster of the American Transportation Research Institute.

Another headline presentation on day three featured Jim Mullen of the Clean Freight Coalition, who discussed the many legislative and regulatory environmental challenges facing the industry—including state and federal mandates for transitioning to zero-emission, battery electric vehicles.

Mullen outlined the purpose behind the Clean Freight Coalition, which was formed just over a year ago to represent trucking carriers, manufacturers, and dealers in the move to lower transportation industry emissions. Mullen said the group’s main purpose is to educate industry stakeholders, the public, and policymakers about the trucking industry’s efforts to become better stewards of the environment—in the past and for the future. He pointed to the industry’s progress to date: Truck engines manufactured today emit 98% less nitrogen oxide and particulate matter than those built 35 years ago, according to Clean Freight Coalition data. The group also advocates “sound policies toward zero-emission trucks”—which includes cautioning against the current one-pronged approach favoring battery-electric vehicles.

“We believe timelines by [the federal government and states such as California] are too aggressive and unattainable, so we are pushing back on those regulations,” Mullen said, referring to recent proposals that would tighten emissions standards and put more battery-powered trucks on the road.

Mullen referenced a recent Clean Freight Coalition study that points to the high cost of electrifying the nation’s truck fleet as opposed to implementing alternative solutions, such as biodiesel, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen fuel cell technology.

“Most folks want to do the right thing … they all want to have cleaner trucks,” Mullen said. “We’re really trying to get the word out to policy makers and stakeholders that there are alternative solutions—that are better for the environment and that [are available] today.”