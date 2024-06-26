ATRI: most trucking operating margins were 6% or lower in 2023

Soft freight market delivered slumping revenues and rising costs for all sectors except LTL.

June 26, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
The soft freight market of 2023 continued to pose many challenges for operational efficiency in the trucking business, as low freight rates strained profitability across the industry, according to a report from The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

The annual report by ATRI—which is the nonprofit research arm of the American Trucking Associations (ATA)—found that average operating margins were 6% or lower in all fleet sizes and sectors other than less than truckload (LTL).

Those margins were squeezed for two reasons. First, income is down: the truckload and specialized sectors in particular experienced drops in per-mile or per-truck revenue.

And secondly, costs are up: 2023 expenses rose across most categories. Fortunately, the increase was moderate; average costs across line-items increased at less than half the rates experienced during 2021 and 2022. But still, truck and trailer payments grew by 8.8% to $0.360 per mile, driver wages grew by 7.6% to $0.779 per mile, and repair and maintenance costs grew by 3.1% to $0.202 per mile. And truck insurance premiums grew much faster, rising 12.5% to $0.099 per mile after two years of negligible change.

Other costs also piled on to compound those pains. Deadhead mileage, a critical financial drain, rose to an average of 16.3% for all non-tank operations, and driver turnover rose by five percentage points in the truckload sector, ATRI found.
 

 

 

 

