DACHSER USA expands branch locations in Miami and New York

In the first months of 2024, two branches of DACHSER in the United States have relocated to new facilities to meet the requirements of their current growth. The offices in Miami and New York are now situated in more strategic locations, in line with current customer and market needs.

DACHSER’s branch in Miami, which moved to its new location beginning of April 2024, is now located in a class A office building directly next to Miami International Airport. Furthermore, comprehensive storage services are offered in another facility around 10 miles away from the office location and the airport. Next to storage itself, several customer-specific services are offered in the facility, expanding the portfolio of services significantly compared to the previous location. This includes pick & pack, assembly, customs clearance, distribution, cross-docking, kitting and fulfilment solutions. From both locations, two of Florida’s largest ports, the Port of Miami and Port Everglades, are equally located within the reach of a few miles. DACHSER’s local team is available for customers in English, Spanish, French and German.

DACHSER’s office in New York has moved at the turn of the year, marking also a special anniversary. In 1974 – almost half a century ago – DACHSER’s first location in the United States had opened in the Big Apple. Back then, this also marked the company’s first expansion in an overseas region.

Located in proximity to John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and major ports in the states of New York and New Jersey, optimal connections for both air and sea freight are given. Furthermore, within the cluster of DACHSER’s branches in the United States, New York acts as a gateway to the Northeast of the country.

As a part of the local airfreight portfolio in New York, various direct import and export consolidation services between the United States and Europe are offered several times per week. Sea freight services include own import and export LCL services between the United States and Europe, with connections on a weekly basis. Next to English, the local team is available in Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese and German. Alike Miami, the branch is also located in a class A office building.

Extensive network in the Eastern United States

Founded in 1974 with an office in New York, DACHSER USA is the US subsidiary of German logistics service provider DACHSER. Next to New York and Miami, own branch offices in the Eastern United States are located in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago and Detroit. Further offices of DACHSER USA are located in Dallas, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.